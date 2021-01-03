The key quotes from Gary Rowett after Millwall's defeat to Coventry City

Gary Rowett admitted his side put in a poor performance after they lost 2-1 to Coventry City at The Den.

Millwall were 2-0 down at half time, thanks to a Jake Cooper own goal and a deflected effort from Gustavo Hamer.

Jed Wallace pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half but the Sky Blues held on for a deserved victory.

On the Performance

“It was a poor performance. Certainly in the first half, to come in 2-0 down probably flattered us. Coventry were excellent and showed sometimes what it takes to get a result. They were prepared to work their socks off, close down, go and sprint and get in our face and make it difficult for us to get time on the ball.

“I didn’t think we did the same to them. We didn’t play with enough braveness around them. We went a little too predictable for the first 20-25 minutes. We were a yard off all over the place.

“I’ve said to the players in there that it was a performance with a lack of bravery about it. We didn’t get on the ball. We score a goal and after that we all start wanting the ball and running around. We look quite bright and have a little zip about us – but we have to do that at 0-0. It’s how you win games.

“I’m the manager and I take responsibility. The recent run has been very poor. The last 14-15 games have not been acceptable enough, at all.

On the goals

“The first goal was symbolic of that to a certain degree. We didn’t regain our defensive shape quickly enough, they break into an area we spoke about being something we needed to guard against with their formation. They get a bit of fortune – it hits the post and comes off [Jake] Cooper’s knee and goes in.

“The second one they go from the keeper and just play through and we standoff all over the pitch. There are about five or six times we can go and put on the pressure and we don’t. They play a one-two around us, end up getting a free-kick – it hits the wall and the second one goes off Jake Cooper’s backside and wrongfoots Bart.

On Coronavirus

Millwall had both of their games across the festive period postponed due to a Coronavirus outbreak amongst the club's squad. That followed an earlier outbreak among the staff in October.

“We’ve had a tough two weeks in some ways – eight players with Covid and four or five of them started today. Who knows what the effect of that is? But physically we looked a bit off it. We haven’t been able to train very much as a team because of the regulations. It makes it very difficult and we looked like a team physically off the pace.

“It certainly wasn’t the only factor. We deserved to lose by more goals.

“With no home fans, Covid included, that performance is not acceptable. What we’ve done is raise the bar for a vast part of the time we’ve been in but for the last 10, 12 games we’ve gone back to probably a similar position in the league and a similar level to when we came into the building. We need to up it, we need to bring some fresh blood in and keep the likes of Parrott and Zohore fit for as long as they are here for.

“Our standards and our drive have not been what they should be. It’s time to start doing something about it."