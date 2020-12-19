Millwall 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Stalemate at The Den

Millwall and Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw at The Den.

Team News

Gary Rowett named an unchanged side to the one that beat Bristol City 2-0 on Tuesday night, sticking to a four at the back system with Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson carrying on at up front.

Chris Hughton named former Millwall man Lewis Grabban in the Forest starting lineup.

Story of the game

Millwall started the better of the two sides and created the better of the chances. Jed Wallace went close on just five minutes. His shot was blocked but looked to have been done so by a hand.

The visitors created their own chances and warned Millwall of the danger they possess. A quick ball across the face of goal but Lewis Grabban was unable to get on the end of it.

Mbe Sow headed against the post from a Forest free-kick before the referee blew for an offside.

Millwall broke from that free-kick, ending with Mason Bennett curling an effort towards goal but Brice Samba held it - almost spilling it to the onrushing Tom Bradshaw.

Jed Wallace went close from a direct free-kick on 38 minutes. His effort stung the palms of Samba in the Forest goal.

The Lions took the lead in the second half, Bodvarsson and Bradshaw combined allowing the latter to make it two goals in two games.

The lead lasted for that of a minute as Forest found an equaliser almost straight away. Alex Mighten latching on to a long ball over the Lions defence and finishing past Bialkowski.

Jed Wallace should have re-taken the lead for Millwall on 56 minutes, his shot was drilled across goal and went past the far post.

Bodvarsson was looking lively and nearly slid in Wallace to make it 2-1. However, Yuri Ribero did enough to stop the ball ending up in the Forest net.

Both sides chased a winner but neither were able to get one. Millwall drew for the tenth time this season.

Takeaways

Another draw for Millwall

Millwall just love a draw. This was their tenth in the league this season and their second successive 1-1 draw at home. The frustrating thing for Millwall is in most of their recent games at home they have taken the lead and not been able to hold on.

Bradshaw and Bodvarsson perform

Gary Rowett has been looking for a partnership that can score goals and he might be on the cusp of finding one. Bodvarsson set-up Bradshaw who turned home to make it 1-0, that followed on from Tuesday's goal at Ashton Gate.