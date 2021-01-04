Expiring contracts: Who could Arsenal sign on a free in the summer?

It is that time again. Many football fans get rather excited when the list of players with six months remaining on their contract leaks out onto the internet.

Arsenal need to improve their squad after the performances on the field this season. The Gunners' have won their last three, but they still are in the bottom half of the table.

One thing that has been lacking is an attacking midfielder. The idea of a ‘classic number 10’ had seemed to be fading but several clubs have gone back to the approach.

The best example is Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United. The Portuguese has transformed the club and now they are reaping the rewards at the top end of the table.

These two World Cup winners are out of contract in the summer. Should Arsenal make a move?

Julian Draxler

The German has been playing his football in the French capital for Paris Saint Germain since 2017 but has only played nine games this season. The 27-year-old has fell out of favour and is likely to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

His style of play would suit Arsenal but the only thing that would make things difficult is the wage he is earning. Sportekz claim that the attacker earns €105,000 a week but this could rise because there is no transfer fee involved.

It is no secret that the Arsenal hierarchy are trying to decrease the wage bill but the experience and ability of Draxler could enhance the chances of improving the squad.

Draxler has scored 22 goals and assisted 33 times in 149 PSG games, winning 12 major honours with the French club.

Florian Thauvin

The wide player has played in the Premier League before which would help him settle in if he made the move to North London. A short stint in Newcastle, Thauvin played 16 for the Geordie club.

Heading back to Marseille after an unsuccessful move with the Magpies, it has been continuous success for Thauvin. Missing most of the 2019/20 season with injury, the winger has scored six times and assisted seven times in 21 games this season.

His best return in recent years was 26 goals and 17 assists in 54 games during the 2017/18 season. These numbers are impressive, and the 26-year-old is at a great age to keep improving and continuing to impress across Europe.

His best days have come in the Ligue Un. He has scored a total of 84 goals and 49 assists in 238 appearances.

Like Draxler did for Germany in 2014, Thauvin won the World Cup with France in 2018. This brings a lot of experience, and it proves he does have the ability to come back to England and prove that he can perform.