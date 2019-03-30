Arsenal vs Newcastle United Preview: Gunners look to extend unbeaten home run

After two weeks without a game, Arsenal are back at the Emirates on Monday night as Newcastle United pay a visit.

The Gunners have held a formidable home form in the league this season, losing just once on the opening day to the Champions Manchester City.

Monday’s visitors have won just two away from home this season, in what is a must-win for both sides as things heat up at the top and bottom end of the table.

Arsenal were victorious at St James’ Park earlier in the season, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Özil.

Form

Arsenal return to action after an impressive win against Manchester United at home, the Gunners are unbeaten in their previous five Premier League games as performances under Unai Emery begin to build.

Newcastle United earned a last gasp point away to Bournemouth last time out in a four-goal thriller on the south coast. The Magpies have listed some impressive performances of late, including a 2-0 over Everton earlier this month.

Rafa Benitez’s side have struggled away from home this season, losing six of their fifteen games so far, could a trip to Arsenal change it all?

A must win for Arsenal

After the strong win against United, Arsenal must build upon the result having made their way up the table within a point of third place.

Unai Emery’s side still have a long way to go until a Champions League spot is guaranteed, however, a win on Monday would take the Gunners further towards their goal.

The Spaniard was full of praise for Monday’s opponent, who come to the Emirates full of confidence and looking to steer further away from the relegation zone.

“I know Monday’s match is going to be very difficult. Newcastle are in a good moment. They have a lot of good players and good organisation. The coach has a lot of experience and he is very competitive and I know that.”

Team news

Lucas Torreira will be missing once more for the hosts, as he continues to serve a suspension following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Aaron Ramsey is expected to return after sustaining an injury on international duty, Denis Suarez has also been tipped to make an appearance.

Fabian Schar is suspended for Newcastle, apart from that Newcastle have no other doubts.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Koscielny, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka, Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Dummett, Fernandez, Lejeune; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Yedlin; Almiron, Perez; Rondon.