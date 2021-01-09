Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City: Foxes too good for Stoke

Leicester City comfortably beat Stoke City 4-0 to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

James Justin's contender for goal of the season opened the scoring for the Foxes in the first half, before goals from Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes piled the misery onto Stoke.

Stoke have now won only once in their last nine games in all competitions as they were outclassed by the Premier League side.

Story of the match

Despite fielding a strong team against Championship opposition, Leicester failed to grab the game by the neck and take control in the early stages, with Stoke's physicality providing a difficult task.

The game's first chance fell to Barnes when his effort forced a quick reaction save from Joe Bursik after the English winger came inside from the left.

Stoke registered their first opening of the contest through a set-piece, something the Foxes have failed to cope with this season. Ryan Shawcross' flick put Sam Vokes with only Kasper Schmeichel to beat, but the target man looped it over.

Leicester began to turn the screw and implement more intensity after the half-hour mark, with Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

It paid off when Justin scored his second goal of the season with a sensational left-footed curling strike past the helpless Bursik.

The wing-back received the ball on the left, before cutting into the penalty are and curling the ball into the top corner, his first since the 4-2 win over Burnley earlier in the season.

Barnes was provided with a brilliant chance to double the Premier League side's lead when his flicked attempt from Praet's cross was shut down by the onrushing Bursik.

After half-time, the top tier side continued to enjoy spells of possession, allowing Albrighton and Barnes the freedom to express themselves.

Brendan Rodgers' side did double their leas and allow themselves some breathing room when Albrighton placed the ball calmly past Bursik after Tieleman's quality pass cut the Potters' defence.

Albrighton's first goal of the season is the winger's first sine the 2-1 victory over Manchester City in 2019 and only his seventh left-footed goal of his career.

Any chance of Stoke coming back into the game seemed timid, with Vokes struggling against Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana.

Michael O'Neil's men were punished for their lack of attacking quality when Perez put the ball past the young keeper following a slick spell of possession from the Foxes.

Moments later, it was four, when Barnes volleyed past Bursik after another fast counter from the visitors, in a five-minute spell where they demonstrated their quality.