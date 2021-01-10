Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe: German duo send Blues into the next round

Timo Werner ended his goal drought scoring his first Chelsea goal since November as the Blues waltzed into the FA Cup Fourth Round beating Morecambe 4-0.

Mason Mount opened the scoring for the Frank Lampard's side having unleashed a fiercely driven shot from range. Werner then doubled Chelsea’s lead minutes before the break after neatly caressing the ball into the net.

Callum Hudson-Odoi leaped out the gates and into the second half scoring inside the opening five minutes. The goal came resultant off of a delicately clipped Hakim Ziyech pass. Kai Havertz then netted Chelsea's fourth of the game with a towering header.

A rampant win for Blues extends the club’s 23-year unbeaten record in the FA Cup Third Round. A record dating back to 1998 when the Blues lost 5-3 to Manchester United.

Chelsea dominated possession but Morecambe refused to submit

Chelsea began the fixture in the ascendancy dominating much of possession in Morecambe's half. A trident of Billy Gilmour, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger worked cohesively to control and dictate the tempo as they looked to unlock the Shrimps' great barrier reef.

Like a cat with a ball on string, Chelsea toyed with Derek Adams’ side, before Ziyech pounced and lofted a delightful cross to the back post. Werner leaped above his marker before nodding the ball wide.

“DICIPLINE, EH,” shouted Mark Halstead, the Shrimps’ goalkeeper in response to the ceaseless waves of attacks mounted by the Blues.

Having fielded a strong line-up, Lampard was desperate for a response. Regardless of opposition, Chelsea started well with obvious intent.

Just moments inside the opening quarter of an hour, Ziyech found Hudson-Odoi with a switched cross. The 20-year-old winger squared the ball into the six-yard box but there was no one quite on the same wavelength.

Straight off the training ground; the Blues’ succession of passes soon suffocated the away side and Mount unleashed the knockout blow. The birthday boy’s brilliantly driven effort flew into the net leaving Morecambe helpless.

Chelsea continued to fly forward when possible. Mount, at the heart of the action, threaded a neat pass in behind the Shrimps backline for the on-running Hudson-Odoi. Unfortunately for Lampard, the surge led to nothing.

Mount kept the ball moving for the Blues before creating another chance; a low-driven cross zipped across the face of Morecambe’s goal. The Shrimps defended well throwing themselves at the ball.

Praising Mount has become almost become sacrilegious amongst some fans especially after the rise in form of Phil Foden. Hard-working, eager to create chances and stubborn to not let the tempo drop; Mount in a nutshell.

Just minutes before the first half came to a close, Werner doubled Chelsea’s lead having linked up with his German counterpart, Havertz. He nodded the ball square finding Werner lurking ready to guide the ball home.

Great movement from the number 11 to find the necessary space.

A fast start which soon fizzled out

Hudson-Odoi started the second half brightest scoring Chelsea’s third of the afternoon. Ziyech continued to operate in the inside left-half space causing the Shrimps havoc.

The Moroccan clipped the ball into the box finding Hudson-Odoi; one touch, turn and shoot. The perfect start and one that Lampard that would have been craving.

With a three goal thread, the firework in Chelsea's intensity began fizzle out as Lampard made good use of the FA Cup's five substitute allowance. Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Timo Anjorin all entered play.

As Morecambe began to tire, Havertz leaped into a state of second-wind. The Germany international towered above his marker before looping his header beyond reach of Halstead.

Standout Player

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan's return could prove to the catalyst in Chelsea's form. A pure magician on the pitch who can create a plethora of opportunities regardless of the opposition.

Inside or outside. Against low-block or on the counter. Ziyech was pivotal for the Blues and will continue to be this season.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta ©, Kurt Zouma (80' Fikayo Tomori), Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmeiri, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount (74' Tammy Abraham), Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech (67' Christian Pulisic), Timo Werner (67' Olivier Giroud), Callum Hudson-Odoi (80' Tino Anjorin)

Morecambe

Mark Halstead, Stephen Hendrie (62' Liam Gibson), Nathanial Knight-Percival, Harry Davies, Jordan Slew (62' John O'Sullivan, Cole Stockton, Aaron Wildig ©, Carlos Mendes Gomes (74' Brad Lyons), Adam Phillips, Ryan Cooney (62’ Kelvin Mellor), Yann Songo’o