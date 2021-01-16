Burton Albion 0-1 Ipswich Town: Tractor Boys do the double over Brewers

Recently reinstated Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink headed into his third game in charge of the Brewers looking to pick up back-to-back victories, for the first time this season.

New signings Josh Parker and Sean Clare had joined the club during the week but had to wait for their first start, as the new duo were on the bench.

Meanwhile with Ipswich Town, the Tractor boys are less than pleased with their current league position, and will be looking for a similar result to just over one month ago, as the Anglian side defeated Burton thanks to goals from Keanan Bennetts and Emyr Huws.

Story of the match

The encounter at the Pirelli Stadium didn't get off to the best of starts for the hosts, as John-Joe O'Toole picked up an early knock and was replaced with veteran defender Michael Bostwick.

A very uneventful and underwhelming first half played out, with neither goalkeeper having being tested, but Ipswich did have a sniff of goal as Aristote Nsiala nodded wide from a corner.

Burton did nearly grasp the leader on the brink of half time, as Ryan Edwards capitalised on a fantastic ball from Joe Powell, before looping the ball over Thomas Holy which crashed off of the bar. Charles Vernam chased down the rebound, but his ambitious volley was courageously blocked off of the line.

Heading into the second half and Paul Lambert made the sensible decision to substitute James Norwood off, as the striker had picked up a knock and a yellow card for unsporting behaviour minutes earlier, as he was replaced by Aaron Drinan.

Albion looked to find the opener, as Lucas Akins latched onto Powell's threaded through ball but was unable to convert past Holy.

As Ciaran Gilligan fouled on the edge of the box, Ipswich switched Teddy Bishop for Oli Hawkins, showing their attacking intent which had an immediate impact. Arsenal loanee Mark McGuinness pounced onto a deflected delivery, as the unmarked defender powered his header past a helpless Ben Garratt to find the breakthrough at the Pirelli Stadium.

Ipswich looked rejuvenated, as they found themselves with a free-kick in a similar position. The cross from Alan Judge was met by substitute Drinan, but his low header was parried acrobatically by Garratt.

The Tractor Boys made their final change, as Freddie Sears entered the frame for Gwion Edwards.

Nsiala nearly cost his team the three points in the closing stages, as he sliced his clearance from Owen Gallacher's delivery, but luckily Holy was on hand to prevent embarrassment for the Ipswich defence.

As Ipswich calmly ran down time, the referee brought the game to a close, awarding the away side the three points and worsening Burton's woes at the foot of the table.

Takeaways

A game which neither fanbase nor the neutral will have enjoyed, Burton and Ipswich played out a rather uneventful and dull ninety minutes at the Pirelli Stadium. The first half was tedious, with neither side really having a chance until the brink of half time as Burton nearly found their opening goal- something they failed to do then and for the entirety of the match.

To say Albion are in fact rock bottom of League One, they at times matched Ipswich and levelled the game out, putting up a very strong midfield battle and playing a high press game. Burton's problem was that they misunderstood Ipswich's pace, with Edwards and Judge often bursting past their man and creating chances for the away side.

Ipswich fans will most likely be disappointed with a 1-0 win, and they can't be blamed. A massively underwhelming performance for a team which has ambitions of promotion, if they want to take a step forward they should be outplaying teams facing relegation to League Two, not scraping a victory. Nevertheless, a win is a win.

Stand out players

Ciaran Gilligan had a very solid performance for the Brewers, showing real spirit and fight in the centre of the park. Despite not being too tall, Gilligan challenged for every lofted ball in his diameter and consistently looked to play the ball on the floor, controlling the Burton midfield.

In terms of Ipswich, Nsiala had a strong display at the back, bullying Akins or Hemmings up top and using his brute strength and dominant build to clear the danger and prevent any breakthrough for Burton.

Team news

Burton Albion: Garratt; Brayford, Carter, O'Toole, Gallacher, Akins, Edwards, Gilligan, Powell, Vernam, Hemmings

Ipswich Town: Holy; Chambers, Nsiala, McGuinness, Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Downes, Judge, Edwards, Norwood