Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Ipswich Town make the long trip to Devon this Saturday in the conclusion of Plymouth Argyle’s triple header of home fixtures.

The League One clash will see Home Park contain fans for the first time since March, something that should provide a boost to Ryan Lowe’s side.

With the Blues winless in three and in danger of dropping out of the play-offs, Paul Lambert will want a result against the promoted Pilgrims.

Team news

Lowe confirmed pre-match that midfielder Lewis Macleod is back training with the squad and could make his first appearance since September.

Wing-back George Cooper is a doubt after a knee injury forced a first half departure on Tuesday, while Pilgrims’ talisman Danny Mayor has missed the last two matches with an illness.

Lambert’s side have been struck with injuries to key players recently. Star man Gwion Edwards, who has five goals and three assists so far in League One, is expected to miss the clash along with Freddie Sears, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam and Teddy Bishop.

These players join James Wilson, Kane Vincent-Young, Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse who are all long-term absentees for the Blues.

James Norwood, Toto Nsiala and Brett McGavin are all doubts after missing Ipswich’s last fixture against Oxford United but managing to train during the week.

Andre Dozzell will miss the trip to Home Park after picking up a yellow card suspension.



Predicted lineups

Plymouth (3-5-2):

M. Cooper; Watts, Opoku, Aimson; Edwards, Fornah, Grant, Reeves, Moore; Jephcott, Hardie.



Ipswich (4-3-3):

Cornell; Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward; Judge, Nolan, Lankester; Bennetts, Dobra, Hawkins.



Form guide

Argyle saw their unbeaten home record in the league come to an end on Tuesday as they were battered 4-0 by Rochdale.

The result came as a surprise to Lowe, who said that the Green Army would not see another drubbing from his side.

With better performances away at the Weston Homes Stadium and in the FA Cup against Lincoln City, it seemed Argyle had recovered.

One thing for certain is the Pilgrims will have to play much better on Saturday if they want a share of the spoils.

Ipswich’s extensive injury list has not helped their form, winning just once in their last five in the league.

Lambert’s men have failed to score in their last three. The Blues were helped to a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town before that with an own goal and injury time winner.

They will need their shooting boots on Saturday if they want a chance of doubling the Pilgrims’ home league losses in 2020.



Ones to watch

Jack Lankester has featured ten times for Ipswich so far this season. The 20-year-old was voted the club’s Young Player of The Year two seasons ago in the Championship, and he seems to have pushed on in the lower division, despite missing the entirety of the Tractor Boys’ last campaign with a back injury.

Lankester has two assists and two goals to his name so far in League One and with big names missing at Portman Road, he will need to be the one creating chances for his side.

Ben Reeves will want to keep his place, but whether he is selected by Lowe is a different story.

The midfielder has found himself in the starting line-up in recent games, replacing the absent Mayor, and he has taken the bull by the horns - proving his worth to the Pilgrims.

Reeves scored a goal of the season contender against Lincoln City and shone against Rochdale in midweek, despite Argyle losing heavily.

These performances will cause a selection headache for Lowe once Mayor returns. If the 29-year-old keeps his place against Ipswich, then he will have to play well to keep the star man out the team.

Previous meetings

Plymouth play Ipswich for the first time in a decade on Saturday.

Both sides shared a division for six years until 2010, when tough times at Argyle saw them drop to the basement of the football league.

Relegation for the Tractor Boys in 2019 and promotion for Plymouth last season sees them reunited in League One.

The Pilgrims have a poor record against Ipswich, winning just 11 of 46 meetings. They had the last laugh, however, winning the last encounter 2-0, ending the Blues’ seven match unbeaten streak against them.



How to watch

The match has not been selected for television coverage, though, a match pass is available to purchase via either club’s iFollow websites.

Kick-off is 15:00 GMT.



What has been said

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe will be looking forward to putting Tuesday’s 4-0 loss well into the rear-view mirror, with Saturday proving to be a perfect chance to show Ipswich why they have only lost once at home in the league this year.

“They are a good team that are well drilled” said Lowe, when asked about the opposition pre-match.

“We know it is a test, but it is a test that we are relishing, it is a challenge we are looking forward to.

“We need to put some wrongs right and the lads are chomping at the bit to put in a performance.”

Paul Lambert feels that Saturday’s fixture will be a case of riding the wave, due to his side’s prolific injury list.

The former Scotland international was not brimming with confidence as he spoke to the media pre-match about the Tractor Boys’ chances.

“We will be ready, we will be bang at it. Is it going to be good enough? Nobody knows.

“Even though we are a young side, we are certainly a threat.”