The five key quotes from Paul Raynor's post-Burton press conference

Gillingham succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of League One's basement team Burton Albion on Saturday, resulting in their poor form extending to five defeats from their last six games.

For reasons unbeknown, no one from Gillingham spoke to the press following the match. But here are five key quotes from assistant manager Paul Raynor's post-match interview with the club.

On his side’s performance

"You are not going to get three points if you are only playing for 30 minutes of games. We said last week we put a 45-minute performance in at Plymouth; we have got to start putting 90-minute performances in.

"If we do that and play with the level performance we did in the last 45 against Plymouth and the last 30 minutes here and convert it into goals then we will win football matches, but we cannot just play in fits and starts."

Gillingham put in a patchy performance yet again on Saturday, only really showing up for the last half hour of the match. It was a similar situation in their game before at Plymouth Argyle and has been a common factor in many of their matches this season.

The first half was poor yet again and it is a problem that needs addressing fast.

On adapting to the game

"We never really got hold of the ball, we were outmuscled at times in that first period. Once we got to grips with that, we changed the system, once we were on the front foot, we created opportunities, unfortunately we just did not take them."

Burton, under the new stewardship of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, seemed like they wanted the game more in the first half. Gillingham did come into the matchup later on and had some chances, but, like Raynor says, didn’t take them and ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline.

On Burton’s goal

"We should not leave burton with anything to hang on to – we should not concede from a basic set-piece in the first half and give them something to hang on to."

Burton’s goal was sloppy. Whether it was a Hayden Carter strike or a Kyle Dempsey own goal, Gillingham failed to deal with a simple set piece and, again as Raynor says, gave Burton something to hold onto.

On missed chances

"The level of chances we have missed there in the second period is frightening. Good, easy chances; and if you do not put the ball in the net you are never going to get any points."

When the Gills were on top late on, they missed a number of opportunities to get something from the game. Four arguable sitters were missed – John Akinde twice wasted chances from close range whilst Connor Ogilvie and Tom O’Connor also should’ve scored, and Gillingham yet again only have themselves to blame.

On debutant Tyreke Johnson

"We need to get him the ball. He had very little of it in the first half, when we did get him the ball, he looked lively, he put one or two decent crosses in, he has certainly got that in the locker.

"He has got a bit of pace, we utilised him through the middle in the second period, trying to get off the big fella and make runs in behind, and he looked likely and the fitter he gets, the more he gets to know us, I think he will be a good asset to us."

Tyreke Johnson only joined the Gills on Friday, on loan for the rest of the season from Southampton, but he was thrown straight into the starting XI on Saturday and played 90 minutes.

He didn’t see too much of the ball but showed good pace and directness when attacking and a willingness to defend too when required.

He’ll be useful to Gillingham this campaign.