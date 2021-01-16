The Warm Down: West Ham's early goal beats Burnley

Burnley failed to take a chance to push themselves away from the relegation battle as they lost 1-0 away at West Ham United.

Sean Dyche's men went behind after an early goal from Michail Antonio.

The early goal tuck the sting out of the game and West Ham were left in control whilst Burnley looked to chase the game yet again.

Burnley have now lost all seven games where they have conceded first, with this one playing out the way many expected.

Antonio's Pace caused problems

Antonio's pace understandably was a problem for the Clarets backline, which in itself is quite slow.

A lack of communication between the two centre-halves and out of placed full-backs were both factors into Antonio's first goal, which rounded off a quick, progressive from the Hammers.

His early goal gave the hosts the lead until halftime and boosted their confidence, which they showed in abundance dominating both possession and chances created.

Energy off the bench

Dwight Mcneil provided Burnley with energy after he came on at half time but couldn't create anything that would salvage the game for the Clarets.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady started the game with the former making way for McNeil at the break. The youngster looked hungry when he came on and tried to create what he could but struggled with the lack of movement from the two strikers up top.

McNeil's work down the wing was unrewarded as his deliveries were me with very little in the box. His return to full fitness couldn't have come at a better time as Burnley need more ways of creating chances.

Little attacking threat

As predicted Dyche started with his preferred two upfront made up of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes. Unlike most games where these two can physically dominate defences, this game West Ham did well do keep them quiet.

Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek matched Burnley strike partnership for size. Barnes had no shots on goal whilst Wood only managed one and both were subbed off in the second half after failing to impress.

Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriquez came on to try and ignite something for Burnley however failed in there task. Vydra and Rodriguez looked more threatening than the previous pair but still couldn't create anything clear cut.

It's arguably the biggest issue in the Burnley squad and the lack of goals is something that needs to be fixed if Burnley are going to survive this year.