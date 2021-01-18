Derby County vs Bournemouth preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

After Saturday's disappointing loss at home to Rotherham United, Wayne Rooney's Derby County will be hoping for a better result against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

After being appointed as Derby's new permanent manager on Friday, Rooney's managerial career didn't get off to the greatest of starts.

Bournemouth also enter Tuesday's game off the back of a defeat after falling short at home to Luton Town.

Whilst the Rams will be trying to edge their way out of the relegation zone, Bournemouth will be looking to get back on track with their hopeful target of promotion.

• Team news

For Derby, goalkeeper, David Marshall and defender Curtis Davies both remain sidelined as they are still recovering from injuries.

Louie Sibley and Max Bird started Satuday's game on the bench and after they were both substituted on in the second half, the pair could be pushing for a start tomorrow night.

Kelle Roos will start in goal because of Marshall's injury, the backline is likely to remain the same and Colin Kazim-Richards is highly likely to start up front.

For Bournemouth, midfielder, Jefferson Lerma has had his red card from Saturdays game against Luton rescinded after a successful appeal. He is therefore, now available for tomorrow nights clash.

Junior Stanislas is out injured and Chris Mepham is doubtful. Lloyd Kelly could return with Adam Smith dropping to the bench.

• Predicted lineups

Derby County:

Roos, Buchanan, Wisdom, Clarke, Byrne, Bird, Bielik, Jozwiak, Knight, Sibley, Kazim-Richards.

Bournemouth:

Begovic, Cook, Carter-Vickers, Kelly, Stacey, Cook, Billing, Rico, Brooks, Solanke, King.

Derby are likely to operate with four at the back, two holding midfielders, two wide men, a number ten and a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Bournemouth have been playing with a back three this season, a flat four across the midfield and three attacking forwards in a likely 3-4-3 set up.

• Ones to watch

In a Derby team that has struggled for form this season, there has been no real stand out performers. Kazim-Richards is the Rams top scorer with three goals to his name and he will find the net given an opportunity.

Rooney's men have only scored 14 goals this season so a statistical overview at what players to watch is hard but their squad does posses some real quality which could shine through at any moment.

Academy products Sibley and Jason Knight have been been very influential since their involvement with the first team. Their eagerness to impress has shone through with some really promising performances.

They both have great technical ability and a hidden eye for goal. If these two turn up and perform to the levels they have done, they can cause any team in the league problems.

On-loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matthew Clarke has been on of Derbys most consistent performers this season. He has picked up two man of the matches and has kept six clean sheets. His experience and reading of the game make him a great defender on his day.

As for the Cherries, Dominic Solanke is their top scorer with ten goals. He has also picked up four assists and is usually at the heart of the majority of Bournemouth's attacking moves.

Jason Tindall's side also boast the third best defensive record in the league, having kept ten clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals all season.

Steve Cook and Lloyd Kelly have struck an excellent defensive partnership this season, with their skill of being able to sniff out danger and prevent dangerous attacks.

If they are at their best, it will certainly be tough for the Derby attack to have any joy going forward.

Lastly, David Brooks, is definitely worth a mention. Some of the positions he picks up in the attacking third are magnificent. His quality in possession and decision making in picking the right pass is also top drawer.

• Previous meetings

Out of the last five times these two sides have met, Derby have won three and there has been two draws. Bournemouth have historically struggled against the Rams with their last meeting back in October ending as a 1-1 draw.

The last time Derby won this fixture was when they last hosted the Cherries. It was back in September 2015 where late goals from Will Hughes and Chris Martin sealed a 2-0 win for Derby.

It was in the same game that the then Bournemouth goalkeeper, Lee Camp was sent off early on in the second half.

Their last two meetings have ended as a draw.

Last time out:

• Where to watch

The game kicks off at 18:00 BST on Tuesday 19 January 2021.

For Derby fans, the game can be followed on RamsTV at a cost of £10.

For Cherries supporters, the same process can be followed on the afcbTV section of their website, again for a cost of £10.

• What the managers have said

Rams boss Rooney said to Derbyshire Live:

"Of course (Rotherham) was disappointing, a disappointing result, but the main thing for us this season is first of all making sure we stay in this league, which I am confident we will do, and trying to get a belief back in the team.

That will put us in a good position to bring in players in the summer and allows me to start building the team the way I want it to look to give ourselves every possible chance to go further than what we are doing.

The hard work starts now. Myself and my staff are preparing for the next two weeks in terms of the transfer window but we are looking ahead not just to the summer, but also looking at how we want the team to look in a year's time. That is what we are working towards."