Bournemouth 4-2 Reading: Lewis Cook beauty completes emphatic Bournemouth turnaround

Bournemouth went to the top of the Championship as they emphatically came back from 2-0 down to beat Reading 4-2. Goals from Arnaut Danjuma, Lewis Cook and a Dominic Solanke double won it for the home side. Cook's stunning curling effort put Bournemouth 3-2 up with 15 minutes left and he will take the glory. His first Bournemouth goal was simply stunning as it curled past Rafael.

Reading took a 2-0 lead at half-time through a Lucas Joao penalty and Sone Aluko. But they crumbled in the second half as Bournemouth elbowed their way past the Royals to go to the summit of the league.

Story of the match

The game sprung into life early on when Reading won a penalty within three minutes. Alfa Semedo picked the ball up from Ejaria on the left touchline before dancing around the Bournemouth defence. He flicked past Stacey, tricked around Cooke before meeting Asmir Begovic.

The goalkeeper thought he won the ball but Semedo flicked it inside, meaning he brought the midfielder down. The referee had no hesitations when he pointed to the spot.

The league's in-form striker Joao made no mistake in hammering the ball home to put his side one up. His effort was thumped to the bottom left corner, leaving Begovic with no chance, despite going the right way.

Bournemouth settled into the game afterward, dominating possession and attempting to create chances of their own. This began one of the more interesting sub-plots of this tale.

Arnaut Danjuma was the source of most of the home side's joy and his battle with Tomas Esteves was scintillating to watch.

Danjuma had a half-chance when he bested Esteves and Rinomhota to break into the box. He then had a curled effort bravely blocked by Liam Moore.

His dribbling ability and pace caused problems throughout but the on-loan full-back Esteves did brilliantly to keep him at bay.

David Brooks also had a chance to bring his side back into the game midway through the first half. A slick passage of play from the home side saw the Welshman have half a yard of space in the box. His low effort was stopped comfortably by Rafael in the Reading goal.

Despite the efforts, Reading were largely happy allowing Bournemouth to keep possession. The Royals' defensive shape was disciplined and brave in large swathes.

Holding midfielders Rinomhota and Laurent were excellent in winning the ball back, not just in the centre, but doubling up in wide areas. They often helped out their full-backs, which nullified the danger of Danjuma and Brooks.

The league leaders were also very dangerous on the counter and this was highlighted just before half-time. A clearance from the back made its way to Ejaria on the left-hand side.

He drove past Stacey into an inside area and picked out a clever run from Aluko. He'd lost his marker and found acres of space in behind before clinically finding the net.

Bournemouth made a change at half-time, bringing off Diego Rico for Chris Mepham. It allowed Lloyd Kelly to advance forward as a left-back. Jason Tindall's decision was vindicated. Whatever was said at half-time worked wonders for the home side.

On 56 minutes, the home side pulled a goal back. Lewis Cook played a pass out wide to Kelly who was in an advanced position.

He played a teasing, whipped cross into the box which was tapped home by Dominic Solanke. His willingness to get across Moore earnt him the opportunity to expertly finish to the bottom left corner.

Astonishingly, Bournemouth were level three minutes later. David Brooks drove inside with the ball, dragging Rinomhota out of position. He found Danjuma's run, who lost Esteves for the first time.

Danjuma wrong-footed Rafael by going towards the near post and brought his team back on level terms by the hour mark.

A startled Reading made two changes, bringing on Olise and Holmes for Aluko and Esteves. They had a sight on goal with Joao's effort from 18 yards comfortably saved by Begovic.

As is often seen with Reading, they played with confidence and bravery despite the comeback. Joao, Ejaria and Olise tried to make things happen with their exuberance and unpredictability.

However, with fifteen minutes left, Bournemouth's blockbuster turnaround was complete.

As ever, Bournemouth patiently sat on possession whilst Reading sat deep ready for the counter-attack. When the ball came to Lewis Cook, not many would have expected what would happen next.

He had the ball 30 yards out with plenty of bodies in the way. Cook decided to shoot and his superb effort bent into the top corner. Cook's first goal for Bournemouth left Rafael with no chance as the ball expertly curled away from him right into the top left corner.

Late on, Joao and an incredible opportunity to equalise for Reading. A cross came in and the forward thumped a header towards goal. Begovic made a heroic save to keep his side in front as the Goal Decision System said the ball was kept out, despite Reading appeals.

On 88 minutes, Reading's Rafael made a calamitous error to gift SDolanke a second goal.

Solanke chased a long ball up the pitch and pressured Rafael when he reached it. The Reading goalkeeper dug his heels in to keep the ball just outside his penalty area but Solanke eventually tackled him before wrapping up the points for his team.

Takeaways

Stunning turnaround

Bournemouth's resilience to not only draw level but go not to win the game is a testament to the character in the squad. They have come down from the Premier League with little changes to the playing squad. So often teams come down and get swarmed in by the Championship. Not Bournemouth.

Their grit and determination to have a strong start to the season is hugely impressive. The work Jason Tindall has done to instill confidence into the team is admirable and led to the turnaround today.

They didn't play particularly poorly in the first half, more that they couldn't break down the Reading defence. They stuck to their game plan, keeping their danger men on the ball and it paid dividends. With Danjuma, Brooks, Stanislas and Solanke in an attacking quadrant, Bournemouth are bound to be in a promotion conversation.

Four consecutive defeats for Reading

It is the first time Reading have lost four in a row for four year. The manager Paunovic will be incredibly disappointed with the way they played in the second half after such a clinical first period.

Reading shocked many by taking top spot early on, so it comes as no surprise that they surrender that place this afternoon. But they need to galvanise quickly. Championship games come thick and fast and Reading could quickly get sucked down the league.

It isn't time to panic, though. Reading showed their quality in attacking areas often and they will score plenty of goals this season. This defeat will hurt, but it is important that Paunovic and his side do not dwell on it.