West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

In all competitions, West Ham United have only lost three games in their last 15 games, defeating Burnley most recently on Saturday afternoon. The Hammers face a West Brom side that have only won two games in the Premier League, this season.

On Saturday, an early Michail Antonio tap-in was the only goal at the London Stadium. Pablo Fornals delivered a cross, poorly judged by the Burnley defence, for Antonio to score at the back-post past Nick Pope.

Albion most recently beat Wolves in the 'Black Country Derby'. In a five goal thriller, Semi Ajayi scored the winner for West Brom, coming back form 2-1 down. Matheus Pereira scored a brace of penalties to contribute to the vital away win.

Team news

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku will be missed again as he starts his recovery after completing a successful knee operation.

Due to a COVID-19 incident, Fabian Balbuena is also a doubt as he has been self-isolating.

West Bromwich Albion

Suffering with a hamstring injury, Conor Townsend is a doubt for the game.

Karlan Grant is still out and his return day in unexpected.

Predicted lineups

West Ham United: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Burnley: Button; O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs; Snodgrass, Sawyers, Livermore, Grosicki; Pereira, Robinson.

Ones to watch

West Ham United - Michail Antonio

The striker returned to the starting XI for the Burnley game, and scored within nine minutes. Antonio has scored four times so far this season, starting eight games, and is West Ham's second-top goalscorer in the league.

The Englishman goes forward with a threat and links perfectly with Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Aaron Cresswell. Now Sebastian Haller has left for Ajax, Antonio is the main man and can thrive from that. He certainly will be amongst the goals this weekend.

West Brom - Robert Snodgrass

The former Hammer joined the Baggies earlier this month and made his full debut in the Wolves win. Snodgrass loves a goal and an assist with his cruel whip of the ball.

The Scotsman will certainly have an effect on the game Saturday, especially with his set-pieces.

Previous meeting

West Ham United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion (02/01/2020)

Where to watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on BT Sport on Tuesday, 18th January 2021, from 17:30 PM with the game kicking off at 18:00 PM.

Prediction

West Ham United 3-1 West Bromwich Albion