West Ham United vs Burnley preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

After narrowly defeating Stockport County on Monday night in the FA Cup, West Ham United face a Burnley side that are starting to slowly pick up form in the Premier League. The Hammers have lost just two in ten league games.

On Monday night, Craig Dawson was the man to rescue West Ham as they defeated non-league side Stockport in the 80th minute. Substitute Jarrod Bowen took a quick corner before whipping the ball into the 18-yard-box, meeting Dawson's head.

Burnley most recently lost to Manchester United. A Paul Pogba volley was the difference between the two sides at Turf Moor as United climbed to the top of the Premier League.

Team news

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku will be missed again as he starts his recovery after completing a successful knee operation.

Lukasz Fabianski is a doubt for the game with a thigh injury.

Ryan Fredericks is also a doubt as he was tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Burnley

Charlie Taylor is a doubt for the Clarets as he suffers with a hamstring injury.

Predicted lineups

West Ham United: Randolph; Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Barnes, Wood.

Ones to watch

West Ham United - Tomas Soucek

The defensive midfielder has scored five times so far this season and is West Ham's top goalscorer in the league. He has also helped the Hammers win six clean sheets in this campaign.

Since arriving at the club, the Czech Republic international has been a vital signing by David Moyes. Soucek is linking up perfectly with Declan Rice, and he has rarely put a foot wrong for the club, with eight goals to his name. The midfielder can definitely put a strong tackle in, control the defence and also contribute going forward.

Burnley - Chris Wood

The striker loves a goal against the Hammers, scoring six in five games along with one assist. The Clarets' top goalscorer this season, Wood can hold the ball up well and can definitely get on the end of a cross.

The New Zealand international will certainly have an effect on the game Saturday, but can West Ham prevent the striker from scoring once again?

Previous meeting

West Ham United 0-1 Burnley (08/07/2020)

Where to watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on Amazon Prime on Saturday, 16th January 2021, from 2:30 PM with the game kicking off at 3:00 PM.

Prediction

West Ham United 2-0 Burnley