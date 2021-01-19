Swansea City sign Conor Hourihane

Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old hasn't featured for the Villans since the end of November and has repeatedly requested Dean Smith for game time.

Despite wanting him to stay, he has reluctantly agreed to let him leave on loan in order for him to play.

The Swans reportedly beat a host of Championship clubs to the Irishman's signature, including the likes of Nottingham Forest and promotion rivals Bournemouth.

Hourihane's career

Hourihane came through at Sunderland, before joining Ipswich Town. After being released without making a single appearance, he joined Plymouth Argyle in 2011. He became the club's captain for the 2012/13 season. Hourihane went on to have a fantastic 2013-14 season, starting 53 games and scoring nine goals.

In June 2014, he then made a move to Barnsley for a fee to believed to be around £250,000. In the 2015/16 season, he helped Barnsley gain promotion to the Championship through the play-offs, while also winning the EFL Trophy.

He spent the first half of the season with the Tykes, before joining his current club in January 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

In his second season at the club, he helped them to promotion through the play-offs and was rewarded with a new three-year deal.

How will he fit in at the Liberty Stadium?

Swansea are currently second in the Championship, so need depth if they are to be automatically promoted this year. Since the window started, they have had three midfielders/attackers recalled by their parent clubs, in Kasey Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White and Viktor Gyokeres.

This has meant they have had to reinforce, and Hourihane is a brilliant acquisition. Experienced at this level, he has a wonder of a left foot, with his set-pieces being Premier League quality, which could be a huge asset.