Scunthorpe United vs Crawley Town: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Scunthorpe United will be refreshed and ready for the visit of Crawley Town tomorrow (13:00 BST) as the Iron enter the tie on the back of a healthy ten-day lay off.

Neil Cox's side currently sit 16th in League Two, just four places below Friday's visitors and will be looking to stretch their current unbeaten run to five games.

Crawley however, will be looking to end their winless streak as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Carlisle United on Tuesday evening with Town conceding twice in the first half.

The Reds are just six points shy of the play-off positions and could look to make a late charge with only nine games left to play.

Team news

Manny Onariase will be back in contention for the hosts following a recent groin strain that has seen him out of action since the end of February.

Fellow centre-back George Taft is back in training but along with Jordan Hallam and George Hornshaw are unlikely to feature again for Scunthorpe before the end of the season.

Talisman Kevin van Veen misses out due to a knee injury that has seen him require an injection and full-back Junior Brown is out for five-to-six weeks due to injury he sustained in the 2-0 home win over Bradford City 10 days ago.

Harrison McGahey also remains sidelined due to an ongoing groin strain.

As for Crawley, Jordan Tunnicliffe missed out on Tuesday night at Prenton Park and tomorrow's tie is likely to come too soon for the defender.

Tom Dallison-Lisbon also remains sidelined due to a foot injury he sustained in the 1-0 win over Colchester United on 20 February.

Fan favourite Reece Grego-Cox is another absentee as he still begins to step up his rehabilitation following a serious ACL tear sustained almost a year ago.

Predicted lineups

Scunthorpe United: Howard; O'Malley, Bedeau, Onariase, Clarke; Green, Beestin, Karacan, Gillead; Eisa, Loft.

Crawley Town: Morris; Francomb, McNerney, Craig, Tsaroulla; Hessenthaler, Wright, Powell; Nadesan, Nichols, Allarakhia.

Ones to watch

Devarn Green

Embed from Getty Images

Devarn Green has been a live wire to say the least in recent weeks for this in-form Scunthorpe side as his dazzling pace and terrific dribbling assets make it hard for many defenders to stop the ex-Southport forward.

The 24-year-old was on hand to smash home Ryan Loft's initial effort to double his sides advantage last time out in the 2-0 win and Crawley's backline must expect a tirade of running throughout from the wideman across the 90 minutes.

Tom Nichols

Embed from Getty Images

With 15 goals and 10 assists already to his name this campaign, leading scorer Tom Nichols is enjoying yet another fruitful spell with the Sussex-based side. At 27, Nichols is entering the best years of his career and another super individual campaign has seen Town within touching distance of the play-off places once again.

With four goals and two assists in his last eight appearances, Scunthorpe will know doubt have to be wary of Nichols clinical finishing in front of goal.

Past meetings

It was Crawley who ran out 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in September, as Nichols notched his first goal in Town colours.

Their last meeting at the Sands Venue Stadium resulted in a 2-2 draw last season.

How to watch

The match is available to watch on iFollow through Scunthorpe United or Crawley Town's respective club websites/apps, with match passes available at £10 for those across the United Kingdom.