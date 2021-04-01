Millwall vs Rotherham United preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Millwall host Rotherham United at The Den on good Friday in the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors come into this game on the back of an excellent 2-0 away win against Bristol City at Ashton Gate and a win at The Den could move them out of the relegation zone.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-0 home win against Middlesbrough and a win on Friday could close the gap on the play-offs to seven points.

Team news

Gary Rowett will be without Matt Smith when his side face Rotherham on Friday after he suffered a broken foot last month. Ryan Leonard is closing in on a return to the side but Friday's game may come too soon. However Kenneth Zohore, Maikel Kieftenbeld and Connor Mahoney are all available after returning from their respective injuries.

Millers boss Paul Warne will be without Clark Robertson and Joe Mattock for their trip to the Den. However Jamie Lindsay and Chiedozie Ogbene are in contention after recovering from their respective injuries.

Predicted lineups

Millwall (5-3-2)

Bialkowski, McNamara, Hutchinson, M.Wallace, Cooper, Malone, Woods, Evans, Mitchell, J.Wallace, Bennett.

Rotherham United (3-5-2)

Johansson, Ihiekwe, Wood, MacDonald, Harding, Wing, Barlaser, Crooks, Giles, Ladapo, Smith.

Ones to watch

Mason Bennett

Since making a permanent move from Derby County in the summer after a successful loan spell last year, Mason Bennett has been in fine form for the Lions. The attacker has scored three goals in his last six games and his partnership with Jed Wallace has proven to be a nightmare for opposition defences.

Freddie Ladapo

Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo has been an important player for the Millers this year, he has scored seven goals and contributed with an assist. His strength and turn of pace will mean the Millwall defence will have to be on top form to stop him on Friday afternoon.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met, Millwall walked away with all three points as they won 1-0 at the New York Stadium. However, in the last five meetings it is the Millers who edge it, winning three, with one draw and the Lions winning the other one.

Last time out...

How to watch

Due to the current national lockdown, there will be no fans in attendance when the two sides meet at The Den on Friday. This means the game will be available on iFollow through Millwall and Rotherham's respective club websites, with passes priced at £10.

The game kicks off at 15:00 BST on Friday April 2, 2021.