Ezri Konsa signs new Aston Villa contract

Ezri Konsa has signed a new five year deal with Aston Villa, extending his time at Villa Park until 2026.

The Englishman has been in fine form so far this season so this news will be music to the ears of all Villa fans, especially due to recent transfer rumours linking him to a move away from the Midlands.

Good news on Good Friday. 😍@EzriKonsa has signed a contract extension with Aston Villa! 💜#Konsa2026 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 2, 2021

In Form and In Demand

Signed from Brentford last summer for £12 million, he has contributed to 14 clean sheets so far this season, forming a formidable partnership with Tyrone Mings at the heart of the Villa defence. As a result of excellent form, Konsa has found himself in the conversation to get into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2021 Euros.

His form hasn't gone unnoticed by England's elite clubs, with rumours going around recently, seeing the former Charlton man being linked with both Tottenham and Liverpool.

Sawiris and Edens' philosophy

Konsa has joined a list of names in the last year that have signed new long term contracts with Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Tyrone Mings all penning new deals recently.

This is clearly very important the Villa owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, who want all their stars on contracts that will benefit the club in the short and long term. Only two players in the whole Villa squad are out of contract this summer, showing the intent and positive direction that the owners are taking the Villains.

Happy With the Deal

The centre half is clearly relishing the new contract . He said this on the club website: "I'm really grateful that the club have rewarded me with a new contract.

"It's a great feeling knowing that a club really believes in you and has trust in you. It's something I've been working on since I got here, proving myself and playing games week in week out.

"I'm really grateful for that."