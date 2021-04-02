Memorable Matches: Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City - Don't Shoot! No Vinny No!

Manchester City welcomed Leicester to the Etihad Stadium for a Monday Night Football clash that could leave them within touching distance of the Premier League title.

With a red-hot Liverpool hot on their heels, the Citizens knew that they couldn’t afford to slip up.

As the clock ticked down a frustrating goalless draw looked inevitable.

Step forward Vincent Kompany.

A Potential Banana Skin

Defeat to Newcastle United at the end of January had left City’s title quest in tatters.

But fast forward three months and a run of 13 consecutive victories had left the Citizens just two wins away from back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in their history.

Liverpool’s dramatic victory at St James Park two days earlier had taken Jurgen Klopp’s men back to the top of the table in the to-and-fro title race, although Manchester City did have a game in hand.

That game came on Monday, May 6th when Pep Guardiola welcomed Brendan Rodger's Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium.

The Foxes had European ambitions of their own, and had caused Pep’s side plenty of problems in recent meetings.

City were the overwhelming favourites heading into the clash, though they were aware of the problems that the Jamie Vardy lead side could cause.

Frustration

The first 45 was a quiet one as far as big chances went.

Despite having scored 99 goals in 28 games at the Etihad in the season so far, the hosts look devoid of ideas and creativity, with Harry Maguire marshalling Leicester's defence through a routine first hour.

But with a draw looking increasingly likely, and the sound of Gerry and the Pacemakers blaring from down the M62, Manchester City finally broke the deadlock.

No Vinny No!

As the second half wore on, Manchester City’s defence started to creep higher and higher up the field in typical Pep fashion.

And with 69 minutes on the clock, the centre half pairing of Kompany and Aymeric Laporte played a routine one-two as they looked to start yet another patient passage of build up play.

Or so the Foxes thought.

Captain Kompany ignored Sergio Aguero’s desperate pleas of 'Don't shoot Vinnie’ and lashed a 30 yard effort that screamed anger, frustration and desperation.

Euphoria.

Kompany’s long range strike was sheer perfection, turning away from a helpless Kasper Schmeichel and crashing into the top right corner to spark wild celebrations inside the Etihad.

The look on Bernardo Silva’s face as he chased his captain to the corner flag said it all: 'What have I just witnessed?'

"Where do you want your statue Vincent Kompany?"

Those were the now famous words uttered by Gary Neville as the ball rippled the back of the net.

Little did he know at the time, but that would be Vinnie’s final Premier League appearance at the Etihad, and it couldn’t have ended better.

In a team littered with attacking stars, it would be City’s stalwart captain who would make all the difference.

And there couldn’t have been anyone better.