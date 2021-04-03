Warm Down: Huddersfield Town and Brentford share the spoils in West Yorkshire

Huddersfield Town and Brentford shared the spoils on Saturday afternoon in an entertaining game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Brentford went into the game in West Yorkshire hoping to take three points, to keep within range of Watford who are starting to open up a gap in the race for the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship table.

Lewis O'Brien gave the hosts an early lead in the game before Brentford restored parity in the opening moments of the second half, with a strike by Mads Sorensen. Here are some reflections from the game in West Yorkshire.

O'Brien on fine form for Huddersfield

The standout performer on the afternoon was Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien, who put in an excellent shift in the midfield and found himself on the scoresheet for his troubles.

The academy graduate, who is now an established figure in the team, covered plenty of ground in the midfield, helping support both defence and attack as Huddersfield dug deep to take something out of the game.

The performance is a reminder that the 22-year-old is very much back to his best, after some below-par displays for his high standards over the last couple of months.

Huddersfield defence combat Ivan Toney

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect of today's encounter for Carlos Corberan will be how his defence was able to combat the goalscoring prowess of the league's top scorer Ivan Toney, for the second time this season.

While the Huddersfield backline's afternoon was far from smooth sailing they did deal with the threat of Ivan Toney impeccably and are one of few Championship teams to prevent the Englishman from scoring in either of the two games over the course of the season.

A key figure in Huddersfield's successful effort to restrict Ivan Toney was Naby Sarr, who put in an impressive display coming out the stronger of the duels with the former Peterborough United striker.

A tale of three penalty claims

Arguably the main talking point of the afternoon in West Yorkshire was the three huge penalty claims, which were all dismissed by the referee.

While the first incident in which Jonathan Hogg tangled with Ivan Toney would've been extremely harsh, the other two claims one for either side could and probably should have both been awarded.

A defensive error saw Naby Sarr control the ball with his hand, which slipped under the radar of the referee, while at the other end Lewis O'Brien was upended inside the area. Ultimately none were given and both sides may feel hard done by that they weren't given a chance from 12 yards.

Conclusion

Ultimately Huddersfield will be the happier of the two sides looking back on the Championship's only game on Saturday.

After their positive start which saw them take a surprise lead, the visiting Brentford started to showcase their qualities and were the better of the two teams in West Yorkshire.

Nonetheless, Huddersfield stuck to their gameplan on Saturday and did enough to solidify an impressive result which will ease their relegation fears.