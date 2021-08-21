The Warmdown: Bees hold Eagles to draw at Selhurst Park

Brentford picked up a point in their first Premier League fixture on the road as they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Bees have picked up consecutive clean sheets in the top-flight as they held the Eagles to just two shots on goal.

Although they struggled early on, posing little going forward, Brentford grew into the game and looked the likelier of the two teams to grab a winner, spoiling the home debut of Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace manager.

Bees defence stingy in first two games

Naming an unchanged side from the team that defeated Arsenal, manager Thomas Frank watched his side defend superbly for a second straight week. The back three of Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock allowed virtually no quality chances.

Wilfred Zaha set up Conor Gallagher, and the Eagles debutant cannoned his shot off the crossbar, but that represented the only clear-cut opportunity the hosts had. Brentford like to press with their defenders pushing forward, but they can also defend when called upon, the versatile Christian Norgaard can drop into defence when necessary.

Although they had 53 percent of the possession, Crystal Palace had half of the shots that Brentford had, with just two of their seven attempts being on target. To be able to hold the attacking threats of the likes of Zaha and Christian Benteke to one clear-cut chance shows how imposing Frank's back-line will be.

Raya is solid in the net once again

Although he's faced little in the way of shots through Brentford's two games, the Bees' goalkeeper has answered the call when necessary. He saved from Emile Smith-Rowe last week and denied James McArthur in the second half today.

What makes Raya impressive is not just his ability to make saves - but his ball distribution to start the Brentford attack and his awareness of the situations. He's shown no jitters in making the step up to the top-flight and has adapted with ease.

While the club brought Alvaro Fernandez in on loan for the entire season, it's unlikely he'll be displacing Raya anytime soon.

Toney and Mbeumo continue to impress

Although he's yet to score on his return to the Premier League, the Brentford frontman has excelled in other areas. He was a handful for the Eagles, holding the ball up well, getting down the channels well, and posing a threat with a couple of solid chances.

Mbuemo has had good looks to open his top-flight account in consecutive weeks now, his free-kick today clipping the crossbar, and when he and Toney can combine to win the ball high, the entire team feeds off of that, and the patented Bees press can get going.

It was thought that when Said Benrahma departed for West Ham United, Brentford would have difficulty replacing him - but Toney and Mbeumo give the Bees pace, skill, creativity and the ability to pose a threat anytime they have the ball as well as setting up teammates.