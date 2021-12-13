The Key Quotes from Pep Guardiola's Pre-Leeds United Press Conference

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the press prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Manchester City Football Academy on December 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City's busy festive schedule continues tomorrow when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side can fare better against their visitors, who took four points off the reigning champions in their two meetings last season.

Here is everything that the gaffer had to say ahead of the clash.

On Leeds' Style Of Play

"Before, we played against them, we knew it, we felt it. It is one of the toughest opponents. They play every week in a special unique way and we play against the special and unique way just two times a year. It is completely different to other opponents. "They are going to play in a way we are not used to in these kinds of games. At the same time, it is at the Etihad, we know a lot of people will be there and we want to do a good game tomorrow. "You have seen the stats and style. There is no game where they don’t create more chances than the opponent. We will have to adapt to try and do what we want to do."

On Jack Grealish

"He (Grealish) has to do exactly what he is doing. No more than that. The rest is coming in time. He has chances to score goals every game and one day he is going to do it. He could have had a hat trick against Watford and he will have that chance again.

Embed from Getty Images

"It was difficult for all the players last game, not just Jack. It was difficult for Gundogan, Bernardo, the strikers. It was a difficult game but he made a contribution. He has been important for us so far this season.

"He (Grealish) doesn’t have to score. What he has to do is play like he knows he has to, to adjust to adapt, to feel his contribution, to help the team win games. If you give 100% on and off the pitch, the rest will come. It is not a problem."

On COVID-19