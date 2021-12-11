The Key Quotes From Pep Guardiola's Post Wolves Press Conference

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gives instructions beside Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they saw off 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a record breaking day for Raheem Sterling and Ederson, as the Citizens maintained their position at the top of the Premier League.

Here are the key quotes from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following the victory.

Manchester City's Performance On's Performance

"We knew how difficult it would be and we had to be patient. They can punish you on the break, it happened in the past. In general we were good."

On Raul Jimenez' Red Card

"The first yellow card is the same yellow cards we conceded with Ruben and Rodri on Adama (Traore). The second yellow card is completely fair."

On Raheem Sterling's 100 Premier League Goals

"It's a great number. At his age 100 goals is a lot so congratulations. The same with 100 clean sheets for Eddie (Ederson). A big congratulations to both and to the team as well." "He (Sterling) scored goals lately and is so committed and aggressive he has been incredibly important over the years."

On Ilkay Gundogan

"Gundogan is struggling a lot with his back and he has not performed well in the last two games. We must reflect what to do to recover him."

On Designated Penalty Takers

"Our best taker by far is Riyad (Mahrez). Ilkay (Gundogan) is struggling a lot with his back. In that moment they choose, Raheem (Sterling). He showed the personality to score.

Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Tuesday evening, as they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium.