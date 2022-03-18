Northampton Town vs Bristol Rovers preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two promotion rivals go head to head on Saturday afternoon as Northampton Town welcome Bristol Rovers to Sixfields in League Two. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

Northampton currently sit second in the division with 63 points following their 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Stevenage in midweek.

Bristol Rovers sit seventh with 60 points and have been on an unbelievable run of form with just two defeats in their last ten games.

Team news

Northampton have a number of doubts ahead of the game.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams is likely to be out after suffering a knee injury last weekend, while Ali Koiki is also a doubt after being substituted off during the first half in midweek.

On a positive note, Chanka Zimba came off the bench against Stevenage on Tuesday after being out since January with a hamstring problem.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will be without Sam Nicholson on Saturday afternoon as the winger is out with a shin injury.

Josh Grant, Jon Nolan and Alfie Kilgour won't make the trip to Sixfields with the trio all out due to long term issues.

Predicted lineups

Northampton Town: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Guthrie, Magloire, Mills, Sowerby, Lewis, Pinnock, Hoskins, Appere.

Bristol Rovers: Belshaw, Connolly, Finley, Collins, E Anderson, Coutts, Anderton, Taylor, H Anderson, Evans, Hoole.

Ones to watch

Mitch Pinnock has been at the centre of everything good Northampton have done going forward this season.

The Cobblers have nicknamed the winger 'Postman Pinnock' and rightly so as Pinnock has 12 assists for the Cobblers this season.

The 27-year-old has also contributed goals for the Cobblers this campaign with seven goals, including a wonderful half-volley against Stevenage on Tuesday.

Newcastle United loanee Elliot Anderson has been excellent for The Gas since making the temporary move down from the northeast.

Anderson has three goals and two assists in just 12 appearances for Rovers this season.

Anderson was the difference in midweek when he scored the only goal in his sides' 1-0 win over Colchester United.

Previous meetings

Northampton vs Bristol Rovers has to be one of the most even fixtures in English football.

The sides have met 103 times and both sides have 38 wins against each other with 29 draws.

While the record is even, Northampton haven't beaten The Gas since 2015.

The last time the sides met was in the reverse fixture this season when Rovers won by two goals to one.

Where to watch on TV

While the game is not available to watch live in the UK and Ireland, overseas supporters can watch the game via either clubs' iFollow service.

Supporters in the UK can use iFollow to listen to the match live.