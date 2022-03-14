Stevenage vs Northampton Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Struggling Stevenage welcome promotion-chasing Northampton Town to The Lamex Stadium on Tuesday night in League Two with both sides desperate for points at either end of the table. Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.

Stevenage haven't won in their last eight games and sit 22nd in League Two, three points clear of the relegation zone, wary of Oldham Athletic behind them who have two games in hand.

Unbelievably, Northampton are still second despite just two wins in their last six but will be well aware of how tight the top of the fourth tier is looking with just four points separating themselves and Mansfield Town down in ninth.

Team news

Stevenage will be without a few key players on Tuesday night.

Midfielders Jake Reeves and Micheal Bostwick are out of contention having both picked up injuries throughout the course of February.

As for Northampton, defender Sid Nelson remains on the treatment table as he recovers from a long term injury.

The Cobblers were also dealt a major blow on Monday when boss Jon Brady confirmed that Shaun McWilliams will be out of contention after being substituted at halftime against Carlisle United at the weekend.

Predicted lineups

Stevenage: Pym, O'Neill, Prosser, Cuthbert, James-Wildin, Westbrooke, Vancooten, Upson, Taylor, Norris, Reid.

Northampton Town: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Magloire, Guthrie, Koiki; Sowerby, Hoskins, Lewis, Pinnock, Appere.

Ones to watch

Stevenage's danger man has played for both sides so far in his career.

Forward Luke Norris spent the 2013/14 season with Northampton and made 12 appearances, scoring five goals in that time.

Norris' goal contribution will be an important factor if Stevenage manage to stay in this EFL this season.

So far he has nine for the season, his last goal was in a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient at the beginning of the month.

Northampton's top goalscorers this season have come from all over the pitch and midfielder Paul Lewis is no exception.

Lewis now has seven for the season and got the leveller for Northampton on Saturday against Carlisle when he headed home a Bez Lubala cross to silence the 8,000 home fans packed into Brunton Park.

The midfielder will now certainly be keen to cause more problems on the road in Hertfordshire on Tuesday night.

Previous meetings

If Stevenage weren't already fearing Northampton coming to town, they certainly will be when they see their record against the Cobblers.

Since their first meeting in 2005, Stevenage have only beaten Northampton once, with three draws and ten Cobblers wins.

The Cobblers were comfortable winners in the reverse fixture this season, winning the game by three goals to nil.

Where to watch on TV

While the game is not being broadcast live on TV, both sets of supporters can watch the game live via their club's iFollow service.