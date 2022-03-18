Jurgen Klopp faces the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest

Jurgen Klopp discussed Nottingham Forest, another Wembley trip, injuries and Andy Robertson in his press conference ahead of a trip to the city ground on Sunday.

Injuries

Liverpool have been dealt with a major injury concern as the Liverpool boss says Trent-Alexander Arnold could be out for ‘weeks’ with a hamstring problem he picked up against Arsenal.

Alongside that, Mo Salah, who was a concern prior to the game followimg a foot injury sustained at the Amex Stadium last Saturday is said to have issues with his foot still.

“Trent is out with his hamstring, so he can’t be part of England, not good news, we will see how long that takes.

“Mo felt his foot again a little bit after the [Arsenal] game, so we will see what we do with that.”

Team News

Klopp has rotated his team in the FA Cup thus far and when asked if rotation will happen again on Sunday, Klopp was unsure what team he would field.

“I want to have a team physically and mentally ready [for the game] and really go for it.

“We are the fourth Premier League team Nottingham Forest have faced in the competition, so they’ve had no easy way, but they did it.

“If we have to rotate the team and I really don’t know yet then it’s just to have the best team possible for this specific game.”

The only confirmation Klopp provided was that Alisson Becker will start in goal for Liverpool with Klopp saying the Brazilian is his FA Cup goalkeeper.

Andy Robertson

Andrew Robertson has been praised highly by his manager following an outstanding display against Arsenal that was capped off with an assist that typifies the Scotsman as a player.

“That’s the full package of Robbo, as a person and a player, he wants to work desperately for the team, the goal was one of my favourites for a long time too.

“The cross was outstanding, he played a really good game, it’s not the worst one and I hope it’s not the last one.”

Another Wembley visit?

After experiencing a second cup final at Wembley in his reign at Liverpool, it’s without doubt Klopp and his players have their eyes set on returning to England’s biggest stage once again.

“Absolutley, I said to the boys, the whole setup, the atmosphere is like the Champions League Final.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity that’s absolutely true, the only problem we have is Nottingham and another team theoretically we would face in the semi final

“It’s nice to play the semi-final at Wembley but actually the real deal is a few weeks later.”

Trent's replacement?

With Neco Williams on loan at Championship league leaders Fulham, Klopp faces a headache on who is best to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the upcoming matches.

“Of course replacing Trent is diffilcult but possible we’ve always done it

“We have Milly and obviously Joe, theoretically we can change system as well so we have a few options

“If we look in the past when Milly had to step in he did incredibly well, he just has to be available.

“How Milly will be for Sunday, I don’t know, if not we will have a very young solution or Joe so we will have a look.”

