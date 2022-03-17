The Warmdown: Liverpool close the gap to just one point behind the Champions

Title race well and truly on

The Reds have set up a grand slam finish to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign as they’re now just one point behind Manchester City.

City’s 0-0 draw to Crystal Palace earlier this week made Liverpool’s trip to the capital that little bit more important in their quest to reach the summit of the Premier League table.

If the Reds win all nine of their remaining games this season, they’ll be crowned champions. But in this run in, they must travel to the Ethiad Stadium to face City in a box office fixture that could ultimately determine who is top come the end of the season.

Klopp and Guardiola’s sides lock horns on Sunday 10th April.

THAT Alisson Becker save

Despite Arsenal’s first half pressure, Alisson Becker was a bystander. But not many goalkeepers can have nothing to do for a whole football match yet produce a heroic save to contribute to victories, clean sheets and potentially silverware.

In the past we’ve previously highlighted some moments of individual brilliance from Alisson that have contributed to some of Liverpool’s recent achievements.

The save against Napoli in the group stage of the Reds’ Champions League winning campaign as well as his header against West Brom that ultimately guided Liverpool to the top four in a season where Champions League football looked incredibly unlikely.

His save at the start of the second half to deny Martin Ødegaard from close range following a stray pass by Thiago Alcantara could be a huge factor if Liverpool achieve Premier League success this year.

The Arsenal midfielder looked a cert to fire the ball home and break the deadlock, but Alisson had other ideas as a strong right hand denied the Norwegian from close range.

Game changer Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino’s playing time has been limited in recent months, but that didn’t seem the case as he helped Liverpool to all three points when he was introduced on the 56th minute last night.

The Brazilian replaced goal scorer Diogo Jota after the he netted the Reds’ first goal on the night.

Ball retention in attacking areas was something Liverpool lacked before the introduction of Firmino. Tricky footwork. Relentless pressing. Bringing other players into the game. Firmino brought the whole package to the table last night as he proved to be a breath of fresh air for Jurgen Klopp.

His performance was well worthy of his goal too. An important goal by a very important player. Emphasised by the fans who were more than happy to show how much Firmino means to this team as the forward ran to the Liverpool faithful to celebrate.

Diogo Jota’s goalscoring love affair against Arsenal continues

Since his Anfield arrival, Jota has enjoyed this fixture. He’s netted seven times in seven appearances against the Gunners in a Liverpool shirt.

The Portuguese international had a relatively quiet game last night, he struggled to hurt a very compact Arsenal team.

Yet the forward still managed to produce a moment of magic that got Liverpool on their way to a crucial win.

Latching on too an exquisite Thiago pass, Jota drove through the Arsenal defence before firing past Aaron Ramsdale.

Similar to Alisson, another player that can produce a huge moment after having very little to feed on all game. An attribute that typifies the quality this Liverpool side has from defence to attack.

