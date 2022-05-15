Dorking Wanderers 3-0 Oxford City: Hosts one step closer to promotion dream

Dorking Wanderers took an authoritative stride towards the latest promotion in their meteoric rise up the footballing pyramid by cruising past Oxford City at a sold-out Meadowbank, where they'll now return for next weekend's showpiece final.

Combining their trademark high-octane football with a measured assuredness, Marc White's troops systematically overwhelmed their visitors and immediately raced into a lead they never looked like relinquishing.

Strike partnership Jason Prior and Alfie Rutherford each got on the scoresheet either side of captain Barry Fuller's contribution to deliver a memorable day for Wanderers.

Story of the match

Against a boiling hot backdrop in Surrey, Dorking's performance was equally scintillating from the very first whistle.

Jimmy Muitt set the tone with a couple of early runs down the line, latching onto James McShane's switch and driving waywardly wide before crossing for the same man to then wastefully hook over the bar.

It wasn't long until they did take the lead, with Muitt's superb inswinging delivery redirected into the bottom right-corner courtesy of a magnificent header from Prior. Lift off for Dorking after just eight minutes had elapsed.

They sensed blood afterwards, seeking to kill the tie completely. Struggling to handle balls into their area, Oxford City nearly conceded again when a throw-in fell kindly for Jordan Cheadle to stab goalwards, only to be denied by a block on the line.

Moments after that, Luke Moore found Prior at the far post again, but the centre forward was unable to get the ball further than the side netting due to a prohibitive angle.

Once again, this spate of opportunities were all building towards a second goal, which duly arrived through Fuller. A corner wreaked havoc inside the visiting penalty area as series of ricochets brought the ball to Dorking's captain, who hammered into the roof of the net.

As the chances continually arrived with increasing regularity, a convincing rout seemed more than conceivable especially given they had netted an astonishing tally of over 100 league goals.

Golden boot winner Alfie Rutherford was responsible for a significant proportion of those and nearly added to his overall tally when played through on the right-hand side, his resulting arrowed shot was unconvincingly diverted wide by Ben Dudzinski.

After an appropriate drinks break, the Hoops finally had their first shot that afternoon although it was rather symbolic of their downfall as Josh Ashby dragged tamely wide having burst into a vacant opening.

Normal service then resumed, with Rutherford latching onto a long ball and hooking over the bar when a man of his attacking capabilities perhaps should have done better.

The same could potentially be said of Prior, who then headed over from a promising position in what proved the last chance before the interval, after which Wanderers immediately picked up where they left off.

Prior was immensely unfortunate to thud the woodwork angle where post meets bar on 48 minutes, but the ball was recycled for Nick Wheeler to produce an exceptional delivery that Rutherford cannoned home.

Dorking had made a rapid start again, yet this time the game would tail off immensely as it entered a monotonous lull only punctuated by brief moments like the 62nd minute when Jacob Bancroft fired into Dan Lincoln's midriff.

Shortly afterwards, during Oxford City's best period in the contest, substitute Nana Owusu also dragged wide, as did prolific striker Joe Iaciofano who had been very quiet by usual standards.

They were unable to find even a consolation, though, as Dorking saw out the remainder with ease to set up a final next weekend against either Ebbsfleet United or Chippenham Town.

Star Man

Barry Fuller (Dorking Wanderers) | Embodied the team's endeavour with a relentless display capped with the a goal midway through the first half. Continually defies veteran status through his aptitude in that right wing-back role, in which he showcases his experience and model professionalism as well as exceptional quality.

Starting lineups

DORKING WANDERERS: Dan Lincoln, Nick Wheeler, Jordan Cheadle 🟨, Ed Harris (Dan Gallagher 54'), Barry Fuller ⚽, Jimmy Muitt, Luke Moore, Josh Taylor, James McShane (Wes Fogden 54'), Alfie Rutherford ⚽ (Harry Ottaway 64'), Jason Prior ⚽

OXFORD CITY: Ben Dudzinski, George Harmon, Canice Carroll, Charlie Rowan 🟨, Zico Asare, Reece Fleet, Josh Ashby, Joe Iaciofano 🟨, Zach McEachran (Nana Owusu 67'), Ewan Clark (Lewis Coyle 67'), Elliot Benyon (Jacob Bancroft 45+5')

Referee: Dean Watson