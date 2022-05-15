Stockport County 2-0 FC Halifax Town: Hatters crowned champions, promoted to Football League

Stockport County have sealed promotion to the Football League after defeating FC Halifax Town 2-0 at Edgeley Park.

Needing just a point to secure promotion and top spot, Paddy Madden fired the Hatters in front on ten minutes and Will Collar added a second nine minutes after halftime as Stockport return to League Two after an 11-year absence.

Despite the defeat, the Shaymen finish fourth and will face seventh place Chesterfield in the play-off quarterfinals next weekend.

Story of the match

Stockport put early pressure on the Halifax defense, forcing a pair of early corners in the first ten minutes that the Shaymen were able to deal with.

Soon after, the Hatters made the breakthrough. Madden was given half a yard of space on the edge of the box, turned and beat Sam Johnson with a shot into the bottom corner.

The hosts could have doubled their lead on 20 minutes after earning a free-kick just outside of the box as Kiam Spence fouled Collar. Madden's effort was blocked by Jordan Slew.

Four minutes later, Johnson then punched away a corner by Eliot Newby, but the ball fell to the feet of Madden, whose shot from 15 yards out, rattled the woodwork.

On the half-hour mark, Halifax had their first chance as Jordan Keane misjudged the position of the ball and Billy Waters was able to get behind the defense, but shot wide.

Johnson was again called on as a few minutes before halftime, he tipped away a thunderbolt by Andy Cannon.

In the 54th minute, Stockport doubled their advantage. Johnson palmed away Cannon's initial shot, but the ball fell right to Collar, who was on hand to put away the rebound.

Spence decided to take play on himself as burst forward and let loose from range, but he went wide of the crossbar.

Pierce Bird let a ball go out for a goal kick but Collar raced to keep it in, and from his cross, Madden nearly scored. It mattered little as Stockport's road back to league football was complete.

Man of the match: Paddy Madden

He's been the man all season for Stockport. Whenever they needed him, he was on hand, scoring an immeasurable amount of goals, so it was only fitting that he netted the promotion-clinching strike.