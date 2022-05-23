Alex Neil says he's 'extremely satisfied' to have delivered Sunderland promotion to the Championship

Sunderland boss Alex Neil claims that he is 'extremely satisfied' to have guided The Black Cats to a return to the Championship after a four-year stint in League One.

Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart's goals were enough to see off Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in today's third tier Play-Off Final.

Neil said: "I'm extremely satisfied that I've managed to deliver for people who it really, really matters to.

"That for me is the most important thing, because it's been tough at this club for the last few years."

Embed from Getty Images



'I’ve always had confidence'

This is not the first time in the Scottish manager's career that he's tasted victory in the Play-Offs, with him taking Norwich City to the Premier League via this route back in 2015.

Neil was sacked by Preston North End before heading to the North East following Lee Johnson's dismissal, where he has only lost one game out 16 since taking charge.

"It was such a challenge for us. I’ve always had confidence that I could come to a big club and do the job," he said.

"But to be brutally honest, you can only ever do with it the backing of the fans, who have been incredible, and with really good players."

Before taking a sip on a can of beer, which he later admitted was his second one, he added : "Listen, I'm never one to be dancing around or any of that.

"People think I'm miserable, I'm not, I'm just content!"

Embed from Getty Images

Discussion needed with hierarchy before new season

Now Sunderland are a Championship club again – and with the jump being so big in terms of quality between this division and League One – it is apparent Neil will need to strengthen his side in the summer transfer window.

He admits that conversations will need to be had with the club's top brass before the start of the new season.

Neil has also recently been linked with the vacant Burnley job in recent weeks, a side whose Premier League status will be determined tomorrow.

He said: "It was easy for me coming here because I felt that with the squad, I could do the job.

"When you're going up to a new level, it's very different.

"There's got to be work, investment and different facets that can make you competitive.

“If you're doing a job, you want the tools and I'm no different.

"That's where we're at."

Embed from Getty Images