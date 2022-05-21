Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers preview: How to watch, team news, predicted line-ups, kick-off time and ones to watch

Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium with a spot in the EFL Championship on the line.

The Black Cats overcame Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals to reach their first play-off final since 2019 while the Chairboys defeated MK Dons by the same 2-1 aggregate score.

Fifth-placed Sunderland are seeking a return to the second tier after four seasons in League One while Wycombe look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Team news

Sunderland

Carl Winchester is back in training following a groin issue, while Leon Dajaku is available after being sidelined through illness.

Nathan Broadhead came off the bench in the second leg of the against Sheffield Wednesday and could return to the starting XI.

Wycombe Wanderers

Jack Young is out while Brandon Hanlan and Anis Mehmeti are doubtful.

Predicted line-ups

Sunderland: Patterson; Cirkin, Batth, Wright; Clarke, O'Nien, Evans, Gooch; Roberts; Pritchard, Stewart

Wycombe Wanderers: Stockdale; Jacobson, Tafazolli, Stewart, McCarthy; Scowen, Gape; Obita, Horgan, McCleary; Vokes

Ones to watch

Ross Stewart (Sunderland)

He scored three of the Black Cats' six goals against Wycombe and found the back of the net in the first leg of the semi-final, all part of a season that sees him second in goals with 25.

Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers)

Like Stewart, he scored in the first leg of the Chairboys semi-final tie and he leads the club with 17 goals. The former Wolves frontman will be a key figure if Wycombe are to regain their Championship status.

Previous meetings

In August, Sunderland ran out 3-1 winners while the reverse fixture was a 3-3 draw.

In the first meeting, the Black Cats opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Ross Stewart headed an Elliot Embleton cross past David Stockdale.

Four minutes later, the lead was doubled, Embelton receiving the ball outside the box and curled his shot into the top-left corner.

In the 83rd minute, Stewart grabbed his brace and Sunderland's third when he burst down the left and rifled past Stockdale.

Wycombe did manage a consolation goal in stoppage time when David Wheeler found the back of the net from long-range.

In January, one of the most exciting games of the season played out and Sunderland were on the board first as Stockdale scored an own goal when the ball bounced in off of his legs.

Mehmeti leveled for the Chairboys as his effort from the edge of the area was deflected and found the back of the net.

The hosts were in front in the 36th minute when cautious defending allowed Sam Vokes to nod home, but Embleton crossed for Stewart and he made it 2-2 three minutes later.

Two minutes into second half stoppage time, Stewart slid in Lynden Gooch's through pass, but Joe Jacobson snatched a point at the death by bundling in after a corner by Garath McCleary was not cleared.

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 2pm. Kick-off time is set for 3pm.