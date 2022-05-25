Interest from Germany and England for Daniel Ballard as he looks to move away from Arsenal

Daniel Ballard of Millwall in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Stoke City at The Den, London on Saturday 23rd October 2021. (Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

22 year old defender Daniel Ballard will be looking to leave Arsenal if his valuation is met this summer.

Ballard will look to move elsewhere with many clubs interested from the Premier League and from across Europe.

In 2021 Arsenal exercised an option to extend his current deal for two more years so they will be looking for a fee for the 22 year old as he looks to move on and play first team football.

Vavel have been exclusively told that it is still early days in proceedings and providing Arsenal's valuation is met, Daniel has their blessing to move on and undertake the next stage of his career as he is deserving of a new project.

Many clubs across Europe are interested including some from Germany and some Premier League sides.

Ballard has enjoyed his Arsenal career through every level of the academy at Hale End.

Daniel Ballard was bought into Arsenal by scout Brian Stapleton, who spotted him playing at Fairlands FC two years up from his age.

When questioned about his future back in February, Stapleton suggested to Gunners Town that Ballard’s career may lie away from Arsenal and London Colney.

“I’ve watched him a few times over at Millwall and they love him over there. I don’t know but maybe his career could be away from Arsenal. He’s had a brilliant first half of the season at Millwall.”

Ballard spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Millwall, impressing on numerous occasions and earning the interest of many clubs who would be interested in his signature for the next campaign and onwards. During his time at Millwall, he made 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and keeping eight clean sheets.

Ballard’s loan to Millwall was a third loan spell, after previously moving to Swindon Town and Blackpool.

At the age of 22 Ballard appears hungry for first team football, having played in the Arsenal U23’s side since the 2018/19 season.

Ballard and his camp are said to be "Positive about everything."