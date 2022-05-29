Carlos Corberan bemoans use of VAR after huge defeat to Nottingham Forest

Carlos Corberan was left feeling numb and frustrated with VAR after Huddersfield Town were defeated in the Championship Play-off Final against Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard exceeded expectations this season, anchoring Huddersfield’s push for a promotion back to the Premier League after a disappointing 20th-placed finish in the last campaign.

However, Levi Colwill’s unfortunate own-goal proved to be the fine margin that went against his team in this hard-fought match under the Wembley arch.

It means that, despite building such promise, Huddersfield will have to be content with another season of Championship football and, ultimately, another season of trying to defy the odds on a tight budget.

On his feelings

Corberan struggled to elaborate on how he was feeling following the match. "I don't know," he said.

"One part is calm because we tried to do everything we wanted to do. I don't have any type of frustration with my players. They, for me, competed in the game how we wanted to compete in the game.

"I was watching that personality in the second half in every action from everyone. I was watching my team trying. Of course, as a coach you ask yourself what you could have done differently to have won that game."

On VAR

The match was not without controversy. Harry Toffolo was booked for diving in the box and, while that decision appeared to be correct, Lewis O'Brien appeared to be fouled in the penalty area by Max Lowe and VAR did not intervene.

Asked about his thoughts on VAR, Corberan moaned: "No idea."

"I have had one season with VAR and I do not understand what the process is. I don't know if the referee has to ask to review. I don't know if the VAR [team] can do something when they see [something]. I don't know if they can review if the referee doesn't ask.

"But you have VAR and the referee and they understand that there was no penalty. I can accept that there was no penalty.”