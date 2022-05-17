Carlos Corberan's post-Luton Town comments: The win, Danny Ward's injury and making the final

Huddersfield Town are one game away from a return to the Premier League after beating Luton Town 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in the second leg of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

With the first leg ending a goal apiece it was all for grabs in the second after Danel Sinani's goal was cancelled out by centre back Sonny Bradley 18 minutes later, setting up the second tie in West Yorkshire very nicely.

The game commenced with Lee Nicholls making a vital save in the early stages, Luton had a shot from range forcing Lee to deny them just after the 10 minute mark. Eight minutes later Danny Ward would get half a chance as Town built nicely going forward, Sinani whipping one in early towards Ward who flicked his header just over the bar.

The crunch game allowed for a lenient display from referee Peter Bankes with a number of possible fouls being waved off and play being allowed to continue several times. It was all square at half time with it all to play for in the second leg.

Lewis O'Brien came out in the second half all guns blazing as he took on two or three Luton defenders and won a free kick as he was pulled back. The set piece ultimately came to nothing.

As the game came to its conclusion in normal time, Sorba Thomas was introduced to the Town faithful. He was straight into his groove as he came off the bench, whipping in a gorgeous free kick for Tom Lees to head home only for it to be ruled out after an infringement on the edge of the box.

The goal to separate the game would come late on in the second half from Jordan Rhodes, just before that he was dragged down in the box by Matt Ingram, the referee deciding against a penalty, to the disagreement of the Town fans. Thomas was the man to assist Rhodes as his free kick picked out the striker who side footed home from close range putting Huddersfield a game away from the Premier League.

Corberan's comments

After the win, the Terriers manager spoke to the media and was very emotional after his team made the play-off final at Wembley Stadium after winning over the two legged semi-final. He said:

"It was a difficult and tough game I cannot tell you that I was enjoying it because it was very difficult to manage certain situations and to find solutions on the pitch, because I think in the first few minutes of the game we looked excellent and started very well.

"We attacked alot in the defensive half in the first period, but they grew into the game and in the last few minutes of the first half they started to look better than us, they looked comfortable and it was clear the better chances in the first fell to them. In the second we pressed much more and the game was balanced towards the end."

On the loss of Danny Ward in the first half Corberan added he was happy with the way the team adapted to the situation:

"I think the fact that Rhodes took over responsibility was excellent and for me he had alot of contributions not only upfront but defensively too. He helped the team not only by scoring but in achieving the result overall. Naby Sarr was instrumental when he came on adding a good balance to the side in defence.

"The support was so special today that we was given from the first moment and in the difficult moments aswell, in the good moments the fans were special. With their energy they were fabulous all the way through."

Corberan now looks forward to Wembley where his side are just one game away from the Premier League.

"I am very excited and motivated, my mind will now take a rest think fresh and pick the right team for the game. We need to analyse the opponent and analyse everything and our target is to go there and achieve something important."

Looking forward

Huddersfield Town have Nottingham Forest up next on May 29 at Wembley Stadium to compete for a place in the Premier League.

