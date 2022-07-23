Holstein Kiel 2-2 1. FC Kaiserslautern: Storks, Red Devils play out entertaining draw

1.FC Kaiserslautern earned a point in their first away match of the season as the Red Devils drew 2-2 with Holstein Kiel at the Holstein-Stadion.

Daniel Hanslik opened the scoring for Kaiserslautern in the 33rd minute only to see the Storks score twice in six minutes in the second half courtesy of Fabian Reese.

Substitute Terrence Boyd spared Kiaserslautern's blushes in the 62nd minute, equalizing after being on the pitch for just five minutes as the Red Devils have taken four points from their opening two matches.

Story of the match

The Storks had the opening chance of the match on 17 minutes as Philipp Sander hit the outside of the net with his volley from 13 yards away.

Kaisersluatern then took the lead as Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Thomas Dahne stopped an initial shot by Marlon Ritter with Hanslik putting away a header on the rebound against his former club.

Hanslik nearly doubled the visitors' advantage and shortly after, turned provider as he found Julian Niehues at the back post, his shot missing from close range while under pressure.

The opening moments second half saw the Red Devils with another excellent opportunity as a long ball from Mike Wunderlich found Ritter, who was stopped by Dahne.

Holstein Kiel then equalized as from a Lewis Holtby corner, Reese found the back of the net from close range after being denied a minute earlier.

Benedikt Pichler then came to the hosts' rescue as he turned away a shot by Boris Tomiak. Reese then scored his second from another corner, this one taken by Jann-Fiete Arp.

The game took one more turn as on the counterattack, Kaiserslautern drew level. From an acute angle, Boyd fired home under the bar five yards away.

Both teams had chances to take all three points, Fiete Arp shooting inches wide while a free-kick from Hendrick Zuck in injury time was cleared away at the other end.

Man of the match: Daniel Hanslik

Scored one, had several good chances to add to his total and set up his teammates in good positions. A terrific performance from the Kaiserslautern frontman.