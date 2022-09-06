Thomas Tuchel refuses to talk about his new signings after another disappointing display

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel cut a frustrated figure following his side's agonising 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir this Tuesday evening.

The first ten minutes saw some rhythm for the Blues, as they looked to dominate the ball with their new star-studded squad.

However, after just 13 minutes, Mislav Orsic saw his team take the lead, defying Wesley Fofana and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the process.

For the remainder of the match, Dinamo stayed strong and resilient. They looked laced with passion. A team with heart and drive and unity.

Then there was Chelsea. Lacklustre. Waiting for a moment of fortune, or a moment of favour from a fellow teammate. There was not one player with the self-determination that every single Dinamo star showed in abundance.

Lacking a spark. Lacking creativity. Same old Chelsea.

Everything is missing

Despite breaking transfer window history, Chelsea have not left the starting blocks in a marathon of a season to come.

Speaking post-match, Tuchel shared his thoughts on a tough night under the lights.

"Well, it is an underperformance from us, and it is the same story as always. We have an okay start, but we do not finish our half chances, we do not feel it when the game is already there to put to bed," he said.

"Then we concede one counter attack which was far too easy and from there we struggle and lose the match through the process.

"There is too much to analyse. We are clearly not there, where we need to be, where we can be. It is on me. It is on us. We need to find solutions.

"At the moment everything is missing."

I refuse to talk about individuals

Tuchel has had issues with his team's discipline so far this season. But with a number of cautions and a red card awarded for himself this campaign, the attitude on the touchline is a clear reflection of the bosses frustrations.

These frustrations most definitely shined through against Dinamo.

"I asked [the referee] to push to continue. That is all that I was doing," said the German, bluntly.

After Chelsea's early conceded goal, they looked like they had no answer. Only more questions. The new No.9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who made his first appearance for the club, did not fix any of the attacking issues the blues have had of late.

When asked about Aubameyang's performance, the boss had no answer.

"I will not talk about individuals today. I refuse. We play as a team, we lose as a team. It is what it is," he says.

A very diplomatic approach to a poor first innings from the 33-year-old Gabonese international.

It is hard at the moment for us

The half-time break saw changes to the Chelsea side. After a shaky first 45 minutes, Chelsea substituted Hakim Ziyech for Cesar Azpilicueta, changing the formation to a back four.

This promised for a more attacking half of football. But that was not to be. Tuchel went on to talk about his half-time tactics.

"We made some changes. We encouraged them. We told them to play with more emotions. To play tougher, to step up. But it is obviously hard at the moment for us," said Tuchel.

"I need to find solutions for the next match, of course. I am not worried about the start to this season. It is nothing to do with a worry it is a reality."

It was an impressive facade. But you could see it - the frustration, the panic, the angst, etched on to his face.

Dominant with possession. Subordinate to Dinamo's will.

The stadium was electric tonight

The Dinamo boss on the other hand, Ante Cacic, was in much finer spirits following his teams stubborn win against the great London side.

Dinamo's stadium was sold out for Chelsea's visit, and Cacic believes each one of those voices fuelled his teams performance. Provoking the wind in Dinamo's sails.

"The fans were fantastic today. We have incredible fans. And they showed it tonight," he says.

"We are not a favourite in any of our matches but we have a full stadium and we try everything to give our best to compete with Chelsea's quality.

"It is a good start. But we have to keep going."

The Dinamo Zagreb players walked off the pitch with their shirts drenched in sweat. The Chelsea team came off with their new overpriced haircuts still in shape. That is the difference.

The best team did not win. But the team that wanted it the most did.