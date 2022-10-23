Swansea 2-0 Cardiff: Swans up to fourth after South Wales derby victory

Swansea City made history in their South Wales derby victory over Cardiff City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Goals from Ollie Cooper and Michael Obafemi either side of halftime gave the Swans a 2-0 win, their third successive in this fixture for the first time in 110 years either side has accomplished that in league play.

The Bluebirds were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of forward Callum Robinson just seven minutes into the contest.

Swansea move into fourth in the EFL Championship table with a sixth victory in their last seven whilst Cardiff suffered a third straight defeat and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Story of the match

Both sides came out full of energy and that was on display in the opening exchanges when Cardiff skipper Joe Rails escaped a booking after a late, high challenge on Nathan Wood.

Soon after, the Bluebirds found themselves down a man when Robinson fouled Matt Grimes and when Ben Cabango went to retrieve the ball, the forward picked it up and threw it in the Welshman's face.

In quick succession, Matty Sorinola and Joel Latibeaudiere sent in balls across the box before Luke Cundle's center was cut out by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

On 21 minutes, Grimes, Cooper and Cundle had a neat exchange of interplay to set up Obafemi, who was just wide with his effort.

The visitors then nearly broke the deadlock when Tom Sang had a go, but Swans shot-stopper Steven Banda made an outstanding fingertip save from the left-back's well-struck volley. Niels Nkoukou fired wide from the resulting corner.

In the final minutes of the opening half, there were shouts for a penalty from the hosts as Sorinola's cross was punched away by Cerdic Kipre, but the referee and his assistant missed it.

It would be the Cardiff defender guilty of an error that led to the opening goal. Kipre's poor defensive header fell to Cundle and Cooper's 20-yard strike hit the underside of the bar and went in.

The lead should have been doubled in stoppage time, Obafemi steering Latibeaudiere's cross wide.

The Bluebirds made a change at halftime with Mark Harris coming on in place of Sheyi Ojo.

On 56 minutes, Obafemi turned and shot from the edge of the box, Allsop making a fine save.

Having to guard against counterattacks down a man, the Bluebirds created a chance of their own, a cross from Callum O'Dowda headed over by Andy Rinohomta.

Four minutes later, Swansea doubled their lead. A lovely slide rule pass by Grimes sent Obafemi behind Kipre and the Republic of Ireland international found the bottom corner.

Allsop had to be alert to tip over Cabango's strike from distance while a goalmouth scramble saw Harry Darling's header just kept out.

Obafemi and substitute Olivier Ntcham went close in the closing stages of the match, but it was inconsequential as the Swans continued their mastery of their Welsh rivals.

Player of the match: Matt Grimes

He saw plenty of the ball and made good use of it, often being at the heart of Swansea's attacking play. His assist on Obafemi's goal was of the highest quality and part of a scintillating display.