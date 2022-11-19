Exeter City vs Ipswich Town: League One Preview, Gameweek 21, 2022

Two teams with promotion ambitions clash as Exeter City host Ipswich Town in a lunchtime kick-off.

The Grecians defeated Peterborough United 3-2 last time out as Jevani Brown grabbed a stoppage-time winner and a third win on the bounce would see the Devonshire side up to seventh.

Ipswich drew 1-1 with Cheltenham Town to extend their unbeaten run to five games and sit second in the EFL League One table, four points behind leaders Plymouth.

This will be the first league meeting between Exeter and Ipswich since April 1957 in the old Division Three South, though the two sides have met five times in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy since then, most recently in January 2020.

Team news

Exeter City

Jonathan Grounds could see more action as a substitute following his return in the Grecians' last match following two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Captain Matt Jay made his fourth league start of the season last time out in place of Sam Nombe, who replaced him midway through the second half and scored the equalizer.

Cheick Diabate looks set to return from his foot injury after missing the win over Peterborough while Sam Stubbs is out with a knee injury that has sidelined him since August.

Ipswich Town

Janoi Donacien went off early against Cheltenham with a muscle injury and is set to be checked.

The Tractor Boys are set to be without Dominic Ball for the remainder of the season through a knee injury while Tyreece John-Jules has a hamstring issue that is set to keep him out for several months.

Gassan Adhame (foot) and Greg Leigh (leg) could be back later this month. Lee Evans and Sone Aluko (knee) are both aiming to be fit by the end of December, while goalkeeper Nick Hayes (ankle) is another long-term absentee.

Likely line-ups

Exeter City: Blackman; Hartridge, Diabate, Key; Sparkes, Kite, Collins, Caprice; Brown; Stansfield, Nombe

Ipswich Town: Walton; Edmundson, Woolfenden, Donacien; Davis, Morsy, Humphreys, Burns; Chaplin, Harness; Ladapo

Key players

Jevani Brown (Exeter City)

The Grecians frontman sealed a dramatic come-from-behind victory last time out with his team-leading ninth goal of the season in just 11 appearances, showing his efficiency in front of goal.

Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town)

Is a key man in the Tractor Boys' midfield, playing in front of Freddie Ladapo. Has five goals on the season, joint-most on the club, but hasn't found the back of the net since September 13.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

St. James' Park, home to Exeter since 1904, will host this match.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 12:00 BST.

How can I watch the match?

Sky Sports Football will televise the match with coverage beginning a half-hour before kick-off at 11:30 BST.