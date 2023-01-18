Bootle vs Runcorn Linnets, Northern Premier League West Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Bootle return to action on Saturday as the Bucks host fellow promotion contenders Runcorn Linnets at Vesty Road.

The Bucks’ run of form has been good of late, losing 1 of their last 10, however Steve McNulty’s side have coincidentally suffered a dip in momentum with Saturday’s trip to Witton Albion called off due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Despite the good run of form, Bootle’s start to 2023 has been far from ideal, dropping points in two derby games, both being at the Berry Street Garage Stadium, against City of Liverpool and Widnes.

Bootle were behind after 7 minutes against the Purps after a speculative Danny Mitchley overhead kick but a Tom Peterson header salvaged a 1-1 draw in a far from convincing display by the Bucks.

On Saturday, the Bucks performed much more better and led at half-time through Ben Hodkinson’s strike midway through the first half, but two quick fire goals in the second half out of nothing put Widnes 2-1 up until late substitute Arthur Lomax-Jones’ strike confirmed for the second game in a row, Bootle came from behind to level proceedings.

Linnets’ form has been shaky, unable to chalk up three points since the victory over Trafford on the 6th December. Despite this, Runcorn Linnets have cushioned themselves as a comfortable play-off side, being nine points above Bootle - with the Bucks having a game in hand - and sit 4th in the table.

The Bucks and Linnets’ head-to-head record of late has appeared to be one sided, with Runcorn Linnets winning 4, Bootle winning 1 and 2 draws. The meeting this season saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw at the APEC Taxis Stadium. Tom Moore gave Linnets the breakthrough on the stroke of half time with a powered header that nestled into the bottom corner until Simon Wills salvaged the Bucks parity with less than ten minutes to play.

Team news

Bootle

The Bucks have no injury concerns or any returning players to come back, as the squad remains the same from the draw against Widnes.



A move that could happen if Steve McNulty decides to alternate would be Ben Roberts moving into right back and James Cooper being diverted back into his natural position in central defence. In addition, Jacques Welsh could be push forward to his natural position of midfield, lying in a midfield with Simon Wills or Billy Smart.

Another question is whether Andy Owens, on dual registration from Chorley, will be eligible to start.

Runcorn Linnets

Two of Runcorn’s latest additions, Malick Diakete (who first starred in Linnets’ 3-1 win over Winsford United in the Cheshire Senior Cup) and Vaughan Green, who arrives from Bamber Bridge, could be in contention to feature against the Bucks.

Predicted line-ups

Bootle

Ollerenshaw; Cooper, Welsh, McCarten, Devine; Lomax-Jones, Wills, Smart, Hodkinson; Peterson, McGowan.

Runcorn Linnets

Taberner; Brown, Moore, O’Mahony, Short; Doyle, Birchall, Fofana, Heathcote; Brooke, Rainford.

Key players

Ben Hodkinson

Bootle’s top scorer and danger man Ben Hodkinson will be pivotal to the Bucks success if he can hit a good run of form.

The Bucks talisman is on a fine run, netting crucial goals against Prescot Cables and the opener against Widnes, with the factor of being the league’s second top goal scorer last season.

Ryan Brooke

The league's top scorer last season, everyone in the Northern Premier League knows the threat that Ryan Brooke brings.

Since leaving for Warrington Rylands, Brooke has been instrumental since his homecoming to Linnets return, replicating form from last season. His standout moment in his Runcorn Linnets homecoming was scoring a delightful free-kick in Linnets’ 2-1 win over Macclesfield and the equaliser in the FA Trophy against Spennymoor Town. Brooke netted in Runcorn’s 3-1 win over the Bucks last season and the backline will have to be on top form to thwart Brooke.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Berry Street Garage Stadium, Bootle.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday January, 21.