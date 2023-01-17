National League, North & South Round-up: Alty push for play-offs and Coasters go joint top

The weather got the better of the non-league schedule on Tuesday night, with only five games across the three divisions surviving.

In the National League, Altrincham, fresh off the back of their FA Trophy victory over Wrexham, hosted Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors welcomed Aldershot Town to the ARMCO Arena.

The two surviving National League North games involved three teams in the relegation battle, the other team - AFC Fylde - had the chance to go top as they welcomed 20th placed Buxton whilst rock bottom AFC Telford United played host to Kettering Town, with the Poppies knowing that a win could see them get out of the relegation zone.

Ebbsfleet's home game against Chelmsford was the only survivor in the National League South.

Altrincham 3-2 Maidenhead United

A Chris Conn-Clarke double catapulted Altrincham into the top ten with a 3-2 win over Maidenhead United.

It was the visitors who took the lead, Reece Smith unleashing an effort from distance that beat Ollie Byrne in the Alty goal. That lead did not last long though as Conn-Clarke curled a free kick into the top corner to get the hosts back on level terms six minutes after the opener.

The comeback was complete with 32 played as Marcus Dinanga slotted home, but as Alty looked like they'd be heading into the changing rooms in front, a cheeky chip from Shawn McCulsky into injury time levelled the game.

Alty's winner came just after the hour mark, and in a carbon copy of his first goal Conn-Clarke beat Gyollai in the Magpies goal with another free kick which would ultimately be the winner.

Altrincham are now unbeaten in 10 and eyeing up the play-offs but on the other hand Maidenhead will look behind them anxiously, with their last league win coming in November and are now only seven points above the relegation zone with teams around them having games in hand.

Solihull Moors 1-2 Aldershot Town

Aldershot Town followed up from their impressive FA Trophy win over Leiston at the weekend by picking up all three points in a close encounter in the West Midlands.

Two early goals from Inih Effiong set the tone for the first half as the Shots dominated the early stages of the game. Effiong's two goals brought him up to 8 in the league this season, his contribution certainly something they will be hoping guides them away from the drop zone.

A cagier second half was to follow as a goalkeeping error from Taye Ashby-Hammond let substitute Bartosz Cybulski get a goal back for the Moors, Cybulski had only been on the pitch four minutes after replacing Oisin Smyth at the restart.

Shots held out to end a run of four league losses on the bounce and pull them up two places away from the bottom four. Moors' defeat tonight was their tenth of the season and they stay rooted to a mid-table position of 13th.

AFC Fylde 1-0 Buxton

A second half goal from Pierce Bird fired AFC Fylde joint top of the National League North, level on points with King's Lynn Town, after a 1-0 win over Buxton.

Bird was on hand to head home a Nick Haughton cross in the 62nd minute at Mill Farm, with the Coasters able to see out the remainder of the second half easily to pick up another three points.

With two games in hand over fourth placed Brackley Town and three games in hand over every single side sat in a play-off place, it looks as if a title race between King's Lynn and AFC Fylde is pending with both sides level on points and games played.

The Bucks, however, are now level on points with the relegation zone following results elsewhere and despite heavy investment at the start of the season are now facing a relegation scrap in their first season in the National League North.

AFC Telford United 1-1 Kettering Town

The spoils were shared at New Bucks Head as a relegation six pointer played out exactly the way many predicted it to.

The Poppies, aiming for only their second away win of the season, took the lead with less than 20 played as Sam Bennett finished low into the Telford net.

Telford need anything to try and give themselves hope, a Kettering win would see them fall 12 points behind the side sitting in 21st, and captain Rob Evans must have known, unleashing a powerful effort into the bottom corner from distance.

If anything, the result is more of a positive to teams around the relegation zone potentially scared of being sucked in to a relegation battle with nothing really changing. Telford are now 9 points adrift meanwhile Kettering are level on points with the side sitting 20th.

Ebbsfleet United 2-0 Chelmsford City

Ebbsfleet United cannoned themselves back to the top of the National League South with a convincing 2-0 win over Chelmsford City.

Rakish Bingham opened the scoring midway through the first period. Bingham latched onto a looped ball from Omari Sterling-James before firing past Chelsea loanee Eddie Beach in the Clarets net.

The three points were secured with Luke O'Neill burying home a corner from the right hand side with two minutes of normal time left at the Kufflink Stadium.

United are now top of the National League South and have two games in hand over second placed Dartford. Chelmsford still occupy a play-off position and also have games in hand on sides around them.

Postponed Matches

All due to weather unless stated otherwise.

National League

Barnet vs Yeovil Town

Dagenham & Redbridge vs Eastleigh

Torquay United vs Bromley (Due to FA Trophy)

Wealdstone vs Oldham Athletic

National League North

Banbury United vs Curzon Ashton (Due to FA Trophy)

Brackley Town vs King's Lynn Town

Farsley Celtic vs Leamington

Peterborough Sports vs Gloucester City

Southport vs Boston United

National League South

Bath City vs Dulwich Hamlet

Chippenham Town vs Welling United

Farnborough vs Concord Rangers (Due to Essex FA County Cup)

Farnborough vs Slough Town

Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Cheshunt

Hemel Hempstead Town vs Braintree Town

Hungerford Town vs St Albans City

Taunton Town vs Eastbourne Borough (Due to FA Trophy)