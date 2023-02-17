Mikel Arteta pre Aston Villa press conference live

ADVERTISEMENT
On Jorginho
On closing the gap to man city
On Unai Emery
On if the quick turn around is a good thing
On improving moving forward
On the Arsenal supporters and incident involving Kevin De Bruyne
"There was an incident towards the end of the game which no one is going to tolerate in our stadium and the club are going to investigate that issue"
On the minimum requirements he expects from his players
On current league position and challenge for the club
"We've seen where the level is, we want to be at that level, we're on that journey together and there's plenty of positives to take from Manchester City for sure."
Fitness update from Mikel Arteta
Confirms Emile Smith-Rowe will train today, if he's fine he will be in the squad.
Gabriel Jesus he says: "Still not there"
