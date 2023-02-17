Mikel Arteta pre Aston Villa press conference live
ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference at London Colney on February 03, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

10:365 days ago

10:335 days ago

On Jorginho

"He's come into the team and respected everybody, you see his understanding of the game, how he's coaching everybody and I thought he had a really good game" 
10:315 days ago

On closing the gap to man city

"The feeling that I had was that In many situations we matched them, in many we were better than them but in the boxes they were far better than us."
10:235 days ago

On Unai Emery

He will always give a very difficult test, he's a very good manager and huge respect to him for what he's done in every club he's been in.
10:205 days ago

On if the quick turn around is a good thing

"They made the schedule the way they did it which is a bit unusual but it is what it is, the players are highly motivated for tomorrows game because they want to perform and win the game." 
10:185 days ago

On improving moving forward

"We have to be more efficient for the amount of play and situations we have generated, we haven't had enough points and that's down to us because we want to win more games"
10:165 days ago

On the Arsenal supporters and incident involving Kevin De Bruyne

"The fans were extraordinary during the game, the way that they supported, helped and inspired the team.

 

"There was an incident towards the end of the game which no one is going to tolerate in our stadium and the club are going to investigate that issue"

10:125 days ago

On the minimum requirements he expects from his players

"The minimum is that today they train exceptionally well"
10:075 days ago

On current league position and challenge for the club

"That's the opportunity, we've talked about it for a few months now, the position that we're in and the way that the team is playing and what we have to keep doing to earn the right to continue to be there.

 

"We've seen where the level is, we want to be at that level, we're on that journey together and there's plenty of positives to take from Manchester City for sure."

10:045 days ago

Fitness update from Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey had a little muscle injury, will be assessed this morning ahead of Villa tomorrow. 

 

Confirms Emile Smith-Rowe will train today, if he's fine he will be in the squad.

 

Gabriel Jesus he says: "Still not there"

09:385 days ago

Mikel Arteta is here

The Arsenal boss confirms that Thomas Partey will be assessed today, also shares that Emile Smith-Rowe will train today.
08:565 days ago

Welcome to Arsenal!

Welcome to Arsenal's London Colney Training Centre

 

We're here ahead of today's presser, Mikel Arteta expected just after 9:30am 

 

 

 

23:195 days ago

The Arsenal boss expected tomorrow morning

Mikel Arteta will speak to the media at Arsenal's London Colney training centre Friday morning at 09:30

 

