VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG : UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Quarter-Final Second Leg, 2023

VfL Wolfsburg faces PSG in the UEFA Women's Champions League later today, as the German outfit looks to build on their 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Tommy Stroot will be hoping his side stay composed to secure their place in the semi-finals, with his side having the advantage going into the game at the Volkswagen Arena.

Dominique Janssen's penalty in the 62nd minute of the first leg is what separates the two sides going into the game.

Stroot will be hoping his side's loss to league rivals Bayern Munich last time out won't hinder Wolfsburg's chances against PSG in this second-leg clash.

PSG will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the Parc des Princes. They will be without France international Élisa de Almeida after she was sent off in the first leg against Wolfsburg.

PSG will be without de Almeida in the second leg later today (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Despite the loss in the first leg, they remain the only team unbeaten in the top flight of French football and will go into the game with confidence after a 1-0 win last time out against Montpellier.

The first leg between the two sides was the first time the two met in eight years.

Wolfsburg won the meeting before that in what was also the Champions League in 2015. A 2-1 win for the Germans in France was not enough to progress in the UWCL after PSG beat Wolfsburg 2-0 eight days before that in the first leg.

Team News

PSG

Élisa de Almeida will be unavailable for PSG after her red card in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

After going off early against Montpellier, midfielder Kheira Hamraoui could be out, whilst Ramona Bachmann will be available and looking to add to her goals this season after bagging the winner in that game last time out.

VfL Wolfsburg

It could be an unchanged side for VfL Wolfsburg after their victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

The home side made four changes in the second half in their defeat to Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, as they looked to rest players ahead of a crucial clash against PSG.

Predicted Lineups

PSG

Bouhaddi; Karchaoui, Geyoro, Georgieva, Lawrence; Bachmann, Jean-Francois, Fazer; Baltimore , Diani, Groenen. (4-3-3)

VfL Wolfsburg

Frohms; Hendrich, Hegering, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

PSG - Kadidiatou Diani

If PSG is to turn the tie around to progress into the semi-final of the UEFA Women's Champions League, Kadidiatou Diani could play a key role.

With 17 goals to her name in the French top flight this season, she has been clinical in front of goal for PSG. She also has three goals to her name in the UWCL this season.

Diani has 17 goals in the French top flight this season (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Having been at PSG since 2017, Diani along with PSG will be looking to compete with French rivals Lyon on the European stage. If they were to beat one of the favourites in Wolfsburg, it would be a huge step to doing that.

VfL Wolfsburg - Marina Hegering

Whilst they will want to add to their scoring at the Volkswagen Arena, a key focus for Wolfsburg will be at the back to ensure they don't let PSG back into the tie.

With her international and club experience, Marina Hegering will be crucial in that happening if she is to start for the hosts.

Hegering has also contributed to the goals this season for Wolfsburg. She has four goals to her name in the Frauen-Bundesliga and also has a goal in the UWCL, similar to her centre-back partner Dominique Janssen who scored the winner in the first leg.

The duo will be vital in ensuring Wolfsburg make it through to the semi-final of the UWCL.

Hegering has played for Germany several times in her career (Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This quarter-final clash will take place at the Volkswagen Arena, home of VfL Wolfsburg.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 17:45 BST today, March 30.

How can I watch?

The game will be live for UK viewers on DAZN and the DAZN Youtube channel.