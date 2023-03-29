Arsenal 2-0 Bayern Munich: Post-Match Player Ratings

Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal produced an outstanding display as they beat Bayern Munich 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to progress to the last four of the Champions League.

After losing 1-0 in the first-leg at the Allianz Arena last week, the North London outfit knew they needed a fast start and they certainly got it.

The Gunners took the lead in the 19th minute when Frida Maanum rifled home a stunning strike from just outside the box, after a neat flick by Leah Williamson in the build-up.

Stina Blackstenius got on the end of an excellent Katie McCabe cross to double Arsenal's lead shortly afterwards.

The German side failed to really create anything of note throughout the match, and they will be disappointed with their overall performance on the night.

Here is how the players rated on a memorable evening for Jonas Eidevall's side:

Arsenal

Manuela Zinsberger - 7

The Austrian goalkeeper had a very comfortable night and was rarely troubled. Was solid enough with her punching from crosses and she never looked like she would concede.

Noelle Maritz - 6

Another accomplished display by the right-back. Received a yellow card in the second-half, after she prevented Jovana Damnjanovic from taking a quick free-kick but even that was a positive for the team.

Leah Williamson - 8

After Kim Little had to be withdrawn early-on, Williamson was moved into a midfield role. The England captain was excellent there and rarely gave the ball away. A brilliant performance on her birthday and she even got an assist for Maanum's thumping strike.

Rafaelle Souza - 7

Perhaps unfortunate not to receive a higher rating because she made a couple of vital interventions at the back. When Williamson was moved into midfield, it could have caused issues to the Arsenal back-line but the Brazilian ensured they coped.

Katie McCabe - 8

The Irish star was brilliant again. She created the second goal for Blackstenius, when she drove to the by-line and delivered an inch-perfect cross. McCabe almost scored herself in the second half, but was denied by a good save.

Kim Little - 6

Unfortunately, the captain went off injured just 12 minutes into the match. Hopefully, it's not too bad an injury with massive matches to come.

Lia Walti - 7

Kept things ticking over nicely and worked well with Williamson. A solid performance from the Swiss international.

Victoria Pelova - 7

Rewarded with a start after her impressive recent form and she didn't disappoint yet again. During the early stages, Bayern really struggled to tie Pelova down and she was part of the reason for Arsenal starting the game so strongly.

Frida Maanum - 9

What a strike! An outstanding drive that nestled right into the top corner gave the Gunners the perfect start and Maanum was excellent throughout the game. She provided brilliant support to Blackstenius and was a class act in everything she did.

Caitlin Foord - 8

The Australian terrorised the Bayern right-side in the first-half and her partnership with McCabe, was part of the reason why Arsenal were able to create chances at will early-on. Missed a great chance in the second-half that she would have expected to take.

Stina Blackstenius - 7

She's made such an improvement in her all-round game over the past few months. Scored the decisive second goal with a great header and worked tirelessly all night. Missed a few chances though, which on another day could cost the Gunners.

Lotte Wubben-Moy - 6

Replaced Kim Little and within minutes was booked harshly for a late tackle on Lina Magull. Solid enough display apart from that and did hit the crossbar with a cross.

Laura Wienroither - 6

Came on for the last 15 minutes and helped preserve the home side's advantage, as Bayern looked to force extra-time.

Lina Hurtig - N/A

87th minute substitute and wasn't too involved.

Jen Beattie - N/A

87th minute substitute, won a couple of headers and helped see out the victory.

Maria Grohs - 7

She had no chance with the two goals and if it wasn't for Grohs, the scoreline could have been a lot worse for Bayern. Made a series of great stops on the night, with a double-save from Blackstenius and Maanum, a particular highlight.

Maximiliane Rall - 5

Rall really struggled to deal with Foord and McCabe, but could have been helped more by those in front of her. A night to forget for the 29-year-old.

Glodis Viggosdottir - 6

She wasn't the only one to find it difficult in the first-half, but Viggosdottir was a player who definitely got better as the match went on.

Saki Kumagai - 5

Blackstenius gave the 32-year-old a torrid time in the opening half-hour but she did improve.

Tuva Hansen - 6

Was actually Bayern's best defender. As everyone else seemed to be struggling around her, Hansen impressed and can hold her head held high.

Franziska Kett - 5

Like Rall, she also found it difficult to live with the threat of McCabe and Foord. Kett was booked for a cynical foul on Foord and was substituted after 64 minutes. Not a great night.

Sarah Zadrazil - 6

After the break, the German outfit were much improved and Zadrazil started to get on the ball a lot more. Failed to create any opportunities though, and was overran in the opening stages like a lot of her teammates.

Georgia Stanway - 6

Showed flashes of what she is capable of but not at her best. Stanway was neat and tidy on the ball, but the Arsenal midfield did a good job on the England international.

Klara Buhl - 6

There's no doubting that the 22-year-old is a talented player and she looked the most likely to create a chance for her side. Buhl's delivery was excellent at times and she was also denied by a fine block from Wubben-Moy.

Lea Schuller - 5

Very quiet during the course of the game and didn't manage to have any real chances.

Lina Magull - 5

Magull was marshalled expertly by Rafaelle. The Germany international did not receive great service, though, so there was only so much she could do.

Jovana Damnjanovic - 5

Booked after a spat with Maritz, when trying to take a free-kick. Showed urgency when she came on to the pitch and maybe things would have been different for Bayern, if she started.

Sydney Lohmann - 6

Came on for the last 10 minutes but wasn't able to get too involved.

Emelyne Laurent - 6

Looked lively but her appearance was too late to make an impact.

Ivana Rudelic - N/A

Subbed on for the last few minutes.

Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir - N/A

Subbed on for the last few minutes aswell.