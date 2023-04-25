Frank Lampard makes stance clear amid Mason Mount contract uncertainity

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed his desire for Mason Mount to remain at Stamford Bridge, but his influence on the players' decision is limited, with talks over a new deal between the club and player still ongoing.

An academy graduate, Mount has been with the Blues since the age of six.

The midfielder has already rejected multiple contract offers, with terms on his current deal set to expire in 14 months.

Reports suggest that the two parties are still far apart from reaching an agreement, further fuelling speculation he will depart this summer.

If he does not wish to extend his deal, Chelsea would be willing to sanction his departure and will look for a fee around the £50M mark. Funds will need to be raised to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, and Mount is arguably their most sellable asset.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Lampard said it would be a 'shame' to lose a player of his calibre, expressing his desire for Mount to remain at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "It is a conversation between Mason and the club. So I don't know the answer to that [contract update]. It's not final at this point. We will have to see for that one because conversations are ongoing.

"It's a shame for me personally. Everyone knows how I feel about working with Mason and I would like to think he feels the same about me.

"We could have certainly done with him in the games we've played already this season. The bigger picture is something that will become clearer over the next weeks or months, and that will be the club and Mason together having conversations, so we will see.

He continued: "At this point, it's not my opinion that will be the resolution, it will be the opinion of the club and the opinion of Mason, so that one is between them.

"I think my opinion is pretty clear, I don't think I have to spell out what I think about Mason as a player, but that's not my one to get into, that's between them."

Statistically, this is Mount's worst season yet. He has only recorded three goals in all competitions, compared to his 13 of last season. Albeit, he has had his share of injury setbacks.

A concoction of poor form and fitness issues has seen the England international struggle to retain his place in the starting XI. He has not started a game since Chelsea's humiliating 1-0 defeat to Southampton at home in February.

Whilst Lampard accepted that his key man has suffered a drop off in form, he understands that it is a normal aspect of development, and hailed the consistency he has shown since establishing himself as part of the first-team.

When asked if whoever potentially secures his signature will be getting a 'top drawer' player, Lampard replied: "I absolutely do. People can analyse and question form for a young player, but I think you can very quickly forget the consistency Mason has shown since he's broken through.

"I was a big part of that at the beginning and then he carried on with that after I left, for his country as well. And then you forget how young he is because he was so mature as a player that all these managers have trusted him so much.

"I think there was a small drop in form, it's more than understandable, every player has it, especially in their developing years.

"There is no doubt for me that Mason is a top class player in what he brings to the team, with and without possession.

"I think that's a fact, form will always waver slightly, but the top players manage to gain consistency, and for a player who has been Chelsea player of the year in a couple of seasons with a lot top players around him - people think it's easy to play with top players around you, it's not easy to be the standout one and he has managed to do that."

Finally, Lampard confirmed there are no plans for Reece James to undergo surgery after suffering a hamstring strain against Real Madrid in the Champions League.