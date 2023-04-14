'Talent is one thing, work ethic is another' - Frank Lampard rallies Chelsea side to bounce back

Frank Lampard called on his Chelsea players to show more fight in games, as he admitted his frustration that despite the quality of individual players in the squad, the subsequent performances have not been living up to expectation.

The caretaker manager has overseen two losses in his first two games, with the Blues seemingly still struggling with the same issues that have plagued them all season, despite the immense investment in players during transfer windows.

"There’s a lot of talent in the squad, but that talent has to be applied daily to get the end product on the pitch," claimed Lampard. "Part of my job and our job as coaches is to ram that home, because talent is one thing, [but] work ethic and applying it on the pitch is another.

"Any top player will tell you that. So we’re in a good place that we have talent but obviously we want to do better and that means that we have to work on that talent. It’s a positive that we have that, and I feel that genuinely, but it also needs work."

One of the challenges faced by Graham Potter, the predecessor in the head coach role at Stamford Bridge, was the sheer size of the squad that was at his disposal, as it requires tough selection decisions to be made each and every game.

As Lampard pointed out, many of those players not in the starting line-up possess enormous talent, making such choices even more difficult, but the 44-year-old said he believes he has handled it relatively well so far.

"It’s difficult leaving players out, that’s not just at Chelsea, that’s at any job. When I was here before I was leaving out four or five internationals through need, and they are difficult situations.

"I get it from the player’s point of view, but I have to make the decision. I think as long as I can be quite clear and honest and give reasons for why people are out of the squad then I’ll try and do that.

"But at the same time sometimes there is not a huge reason, sometimes it’s a choice, and sometimes people have to change that choice in how they train."

One of the selection issues that has been discussed in recent days is that of the goalkeeper, as whilst Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in net for an extended period of time now, Edouard Mendy was the first choice the last time Lampard was in charge.

Despite that, the former Everton manager has committed to continuing on with the Spaniard between the sticks for now: "I don't see any reason to do anything different at the moment."

"I think Kepa’s matured as a player and I think he’s been in good form. Edou [Mendy] has had a couple of injuries, he’s still carrying a small one at the moment.

"The position as you see it doesn’t change, I’m not judging anything on my previous time at the club, just on what’s in front of me now."

'Mason is a top player'

During Lampard's first spell as Chelsea head coach, one of the major themes of his tenure was the use of academy players, albeit slightly enforced given the transfer ban in place at the time.

Since his departure, there have been less new names coming through the ranks, but when Lampard was asked for his thoughts on the value of the academy to the club, and whether it still maintained the same status, he was clear.

"I think there is an appreciation of what [the academy] gives," Lampard said, "from fans, who always relate to young players, and from owners that like the fact that you’re developing players that are either huge assets for you or if they move on are also assets that you can receive good fees for.

"I think this club has one of the best academies, certainly in the Premier League, and also the world, and has done for a long time and Neil Bath should take great credit for that, running it as it is."

Whilst there were multiple players named by Lampard during that answer - including the likes of Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Tammy Abraham - there was one which was the subject of a more in-depth discussion.

Mason Mount is never far away from football discourse, especially amongst Chelsea fans where there can be something of a split in opinion on the England international's ability.

As the manager who first gave him his chance at the club, Lampard's response to such debate was hardly surprising, but epitomised the high esteem in which he is held by the current head coach.

"I’m not going to tell anyone what opinion they should have on football but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I’m not sure what they’re seeing in my opinion.

"Form is one thing that people can debate - these players now are getting debated more than they ever were in my career or in the past, with social media.

​ Frank Lampard and Mason Mount worked together at Derby County (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"But from working with Mason, you can ask myself, you can ask Thomas Tuchel, you can ask Gareth Southgate, you can ask Graham Potter - it’s clear that he’s a top player.

"The first thing a top player should have is a real hunger to succeed and play and do well for Chelsea, and he’s had that since the first day I took him to Derby [County]. He’s still a young player, he’ll go further, but at the moment he’s already a top player."

It has still not yet been a year since Todd Boehly and the rest of his consortium took ownership of Chelsea, with plenty happening in that time, some of which has been questioned as to the thought process behind the decision-making.

Many in the media and outside the club have ridiculed the vast spending and the fact the club are already onto their third manager in the space of a single season, but Lampard looked to play down rumours of discontent over the number of changes.

"I remember being at Chelsea in the early 2000s when Roman Abramovich came in and people were panicking as much as they were excited. Within the club, will I keep my job? Will I get in the team? Who will they bring in?

"Look back, 20 odd trophies later, and those trophies didn’t come in the first year, they came in the second, third, 15th, whatever year. So I do think that with change you have to have perspective and give everything time to work."

Lampard continued: "I went to Manchester City for the last year of my career and it really opened my eyes to a different model from Chelsea and for me that was great.

"Probably at Chelsea, I felt in my playing days, obviously the manager turned over a lot and we fortunately had a squad that managed to win a lot of trophies. When I look back I feel disappointed we didn’t win more leagues with more consistency, I think we should’ve done. So there are always both sides to that.

"[At City] they were all working towards something that felt like a longer goal, as opposed to Chelsea which was like ‘change it, results, change it, results’.

"Both have worked in their different ways so I don’t think there’s an exact model and I think it would be jumping the gun to claim that now the owners are copying any model. The first thing for me is the intention, desire and passion to bring something good to this football club.

"We’re a serious football club, and I believe the owners are that and now all the work begins."