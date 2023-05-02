Gemma Grainger reacts to Wales' Nations League draw

Gemma Grainger has said that she is excited at the challenge of facing European Championship runners-up Germany in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League.

Wales 31st ranking saw them placed in League A where they are also joined by Denmark and Iceland in Group C.

"I'm pleased to have the opposition. There are no easy games when you are in League A of the Nations League, or even in Group B.

"It's always been a shift in mentality for me, the team and what we've been preparing for ahead of these fixtures.

"It's great to know the team that we are going to be playing. They're competitive fixtures and we are really excited.

For Wales the upcoming Nations League will be a chance to build on the heartbreak of missing out on the World Cup as they look to qualify for their first major tournament.

“We’re in League A and we deserve to be in League A, and I’m excited to play the teams that are in there.

"One of the things we want to do in every game is get better," the Cymru boss said after the draw. "We want to learn what we need to learn and keep progressing as a team. That's what the Nations League has got to do for us.

"We have to go into those games with the mentality we have had since the Switzerland game last October. That's how we will qualify for the European Championship."

This campaign will mark the first time that Wales have faced Germany since May 2008, when the then World Champions won 4-0 in Kassel during Euro 2009 qualification.

A sizeable gap still remains between the two sides - Germany are ranked second in the world, 29 places above Wales - but Grainger believes home advantage will benefit Wales when two sides lock horns once more.

“Germany have such a great history. They are the highest ranked team in the group, so naturally and hopefully, they will bring in the crowds.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"I think that really will support us because we play at our best when we are in Cardiff when we do have the crowd there.

"It's exciting to think what we could do in that space. We keep breaking attendance records. Hopefully when Germany come to play we can make sure we break that record again."

Renewed rivalries

Wales have more recent history with the other sides in their group. They faced Iceland in the Pinatar Cup earlier this year, drawing 0-0, and also played against Denmark in Grainger's second game in charge of the nation back in 2021.

Both Germany and Denmark will also be competing at the 2023 Women's World Cup, something Grainger feels could be to Wales benefit.

"It's great to have that reference point," she added. "Sometimes it can be an advantage, but it can also be a disadvantage.

"To know more about a team is a good thing, but we can't have complacency about what to expect from that, because the games will be so different. There are so many factors to consider."

"In terms of preparation, watching them in that competition will be great for us. For those teams at the World Cup, the time between the end of the competition and the September window is very short.

"Once we've played the USA, our players will then be able to rest and then really prepare well for the season.