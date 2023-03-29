Walsh, Bronze and Stanway: The European Lionesses Making Their Mark Overseas

Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh of England celebrate during the England Women's Team Celebration at Trafalgar Square on August 01, 2022 in London, England. The England Women's Football team beat Germany 2-1 in the Final of The UEFA European Women's Championship last night at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

With women's football growing in popularity across the globe, more players than ever are taking their careers overseas.

In the summer of 2022, just weeks after winning the European Championship, Manchester City trio Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway were granted permission to leave the club.

On first reporting, Manchester City allowing three of the world's best players to leave at once did not sit massively well with fans. Each playing a major part in winning England's first major trophy in 56 years, Gareth Taylor accepted the career desires of the Lionesses, and contracts awaited in Germany and Spain respectively.

Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze of England walk to a training session at The Lensbury on October 09, 2022 in Teddington, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze - Barcelona

In August 2022, Keira Walsh became the most expensive female footballer on the planet - costing Barcelona a rumoured £400,000.

The Rochdale-born defensive-midfielder left the club she supported since she was a child, Manchester City, after nine very successful seasons with the Citizens.

Despite her close connections to City, Walsh was known to have a passion for Spanish football. With family living in the country, the Lioness would play football in Spain when visiting her relatives. Furthermore, Walsh's father would encourage her to observe the way Barcelona played, modelling her game on players she saw on the TV.

Skip to 2023, and the 25-year-old has been compared to Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, due to her innate ability to control a game completely. High praise follows Walsh from everywhere - from French football journalist Julien Laurens labelling her "the best player in the world", to fellow professional female players from around the globe voting her into FIFA's FIFPRO Women's World 11 for 2022.

Her start to life in the Catalan city has been a successful one, already bagging her first goal and piece of silverware for the European giants, after winning the side's third Supercopa de España Femenina alongside fellow Lioness, Lucy Bronze.

Keira Walsh during the match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma, corresponding to the 2nd leg of the quarter finals of the UEFA Womens Champions League, played at the Spotify Csmp Nou Stadium, on 29th March 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lucy Bronze left Manchester City for the second time in her career in June 2022 after Barcelona came calling; stating that she "couldn't say no" to the seven-time Liga F champions. The North East native departed to the Spanish side on a free transfer, following the conclusion of her contract in the blue-occupied area of Manchester.

This is the 31-year-old's second stint abroad, after leaving City for Olympique Lyonnais in 2017. A successful three-season spell in France followed, where Bronze won the Champions League and domestic title three times. She also collected plenty of individual awards prior to her return to Manchester, including the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award, BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, and narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2019, where Megan Rapinoe beat her to the prestigious title.

Bronze returned to City in 2020, where she won the FA Cup, her first WSL player of the month award, and a spot in the FIFPRO Women's World 11.

However, just before the start of the Women's European Championships in 2022, Bronze announced to the City faithful that she would not be renewing her contract and would instead move to the Catalan giants.

Together, Walsh and Bronze have made a great difference to the already high-flying Barcelona team - currently sitting 13 points clear at the top of Liga F and most recently knocking out AS Roma to progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Lucy Bronze of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Spotify Camp Nou on March 29, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Walsh and Bronze's fellow former Manchester City player Georgia Stanway chose to progress her career in Germany - in the form of Bayern Munich.

Stanway joined City as a 16-year-old in 2015, progressing on to make a total of 186 appearances, scoring 67 goals. A successful career in Manchester, Stanway boasts a plethora of trophies as a Blue; one WSL title, three FA Cups, and three League Cups.

She has also had many individuals honours while in the North West, including PFA Women's Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Month for her world-class strike against Birmingham City.

Leaving the Citizens as City's all-time top female goalscorer, Stanway chose Bavaria to take the next step in her footballing journey. The Lioness linked up with a German dominant side and sang Sweet Caroline as her initiation song - a nod to the English beating the Germans in the European Championships, just weeks before her transfer.

Signing a three-year contract, the 24-year-old has played a vital part in Alexander Straus' team this season. So far, in 29 games, Stanway has scored nine goals and has five assists to her name. This spans across both the Frauen-Bundesliga and Women's Champions League; in the latter, her side narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot.

Facing a strong Arsenal team over two legs, the Bavarian side came into the second leg with the advantage, but just could not hold on to their lead at a 21,307-strong Emirates Stadium.

Despite their European cup knockout, Stanway's side remains at the top of the table, one point above Frauen-Bundesliga's serial winners, VfL Wolfsburg.

Georgia Stanway of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Wolfsburg at FCB Campus on March 25, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

To Conclude

Our European Champions all took big overseas moves in attempts to progress their careers. Statistics and gameplay indicate that all three English players are more than just getting by at their new respective clubs.

They're succeeding, making names for themselves in the continent. Little Spanish/German girls and boys are wearing Barcelona kits with 'Walsh 21' and 'Bronze 15' on the back, and Bayern Munich kits with 'Stanway 31' the same.

The English legacy continues.