Emma Hayes - "We're really looking forward to it"

Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea speaks to media during a Chelsea FC Women's Press Conference at Chelsea Training Ground on May 12, 2023 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Another FA Cup final arrives for Emma Hayes' side, as they look to make it three in a row this Sunday as they face Manchester United. The Blues have won the competition four times in the last six years.

With three games left until the end of the season, the West London side has reignited their hopes of upsetting the current title leaders in hopes that they could run away with the league.

Their scintillating form against Liverpool, Everton and Leicester City in recent game weeks has seen them score 15 goals in three games.

After their exit from the Champions League to Spanish giants Barcelona Femini, Hayes' side has recuperated and will aim their sights on silverware - in impressive fashion.

Three in a row?

According to Hayes, her team's previous appearances in the FA Cup final won't provide an advantage. However, she makes her opponents aware that her team is currently in their best form this season.

"Previous success is not indicative of future success - We're playing an outstanding team who have led the way in the league this year and are deserving of being in the cup final.

"Being there in the past maybe gives you the luxury of understanding what it's like, but it gives us no advantage whatsoever.

"But when you go into such a big game against a top team, we want to go in feeling the best you possibly can. We are feeling the best we have felt all season.

"This year, I think it's fair to say our team have been written off quite easily. What's important is the belief, confidence and trust that's internal is critical when it really matters. All I can say is we're really looking forward to it."

Sam Kerr of Chelsea takes a selfie as she celebrates with teammates following the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final match between Chelsea Women and Manchester City Wome at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Sold out Wembley

The Blues manager is all too familiar with sold-out venues and momentous occasions and serves as a testament to the growing popularity of the Women's game, which is what Hayes has been advocating for over the previous years.

VAR and goalline technology will get a first run out in the competition's history.

"We've reached that point where selling out Wembley is no longer just a pipe dream.

"I was probably disappointed the crowd wasn't bigger last year, then obviously with the Lionesses winning [the Euros], I knew there should be no excuse this year.

"The FA don't have to listen to me anymore banging on about how important it is that we fill the stadium out so well done to everyone for doing that."

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium ahead of the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Women's Footballer of the Year upfront

After Sam Kerr scooped the FWA Women's Footballer of the Year award on Friday, Hayes will be hopeful that her star striker is ready to go.

This talented Australian international has managed to score an impressive 10 goals in just 18 games in the WSL.

Recently, she marked a significant milestone by scoring her 50th league goal in England, scoring an impressive 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season.

Despite her bogey introduction to Wembley during the 2020 Community Shield, the thought of losing Saturday's final doesn't even cross her mind.

"Every time I go there it's for a trophy, I never have to visit otherwise!

"It's a big-game stadium. You don't go there to play any other game other than for a trophy. I've never been there and not won a trophy.

"I only think about the good things. Once you start thinking negative thoughts, that's the only way you're going to go. I visualise scoring a goal, the celebrations, seeing my family after the game, all the things that make me play football and be a footballer.

"I play this game to score goals and I don't think about those types of things – I love the pressure, I love the big games, I love being able to have a moment in the palm of your hands and be able to do something great."