How to Fuel a Footballer

Gone are the days of players going out for pre-game pies and post-match pints. In modern football, sports nutrition isn’t really about food at all- it’s about fuel.

A large part of this mindset change can be attributed to Arsene Wenger. During his two years with Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight, Wenger learned of the importance of diet when it comes to athletic performance. He once explained that "the whole way of life there [in Japan] is linked to health. Their diet is basically boiled vegetables, fish, and rice. No fat, no sugar.”

Safe to say, Wenger wanted to apply these strict principles the moment he walked through the door at Arsenal, and this came as a shock to the system.

As one of the two Premier League managers that came from outside the UK and Ireland at the time of his arrival in 1996 (the other being Ruud Gullit at Chelsea), Wenger’s alien approach to nutrition was almost frowned upon. To his surprise, he infamously found players eating Mars bars on the coach before a game, accompanied by a deeply-ingrained drinking culture.

The players, of course, were left unhappy when he inevitably banned these habits, but the discontent would soon wear off as the results of a ‘clean’ diet started showing on the field- Arsenal won their first Premier League title the season after he arrived.

Wenger was almost a victim of his own success though, with other clubs soon catching on and matching his side’s newfound intensity.

The same trend can be applied to the general public too, with research titled ‘Changes in diet and physical activity in the 1990s’ by T.J Parsons et al. (2005) concluding that there was a large change in eating habits during this time period.

A similarity between the general public and footballers is that they’re more likely to apply information if they really internalise it, rather than simply following instructions. Despite the change in eating habits in the 90s, only recently have players taken an interest in why their nutritionists are telling them what to eat.

Dr Mayur Ranchordas, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Head Nutritionist, described that, “Ten years ago players would pay attention to what you were saying, but they weren’t that fussed about applying the info.

“Now, players are so much more receptive and open-minded as they realise what impact good nutrition can have on their performance, recovery, and injury prevention, and will act upon it accordingly.”

When talking about sports nutrition, it’s difficult not to think of Cristiano Ronaldo. A quote by Patrice Evra summarises his attitude quite well, laughing that the lunch menu at Ronaldo’s house consisted of, “salad and chicken, and you will not drink soft drinks, but only water.”

While one can assume (and for his sake, hope) that he eats a more varied diet than this, it covers some main eating principles aptly. A player's diet needs to contain the right macronutrients and micronutrients to maximise their game.

It goes without saying that a balanced diet is needed in everyday life, but this is approached in an incredibly strict way by athletes. With many players employing their own personal chefs to handle it all, the importance of fuelling and recovering in the right way is paramount, and is just another example of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into being a professional player.