Five stand-out players to watch in the Eredivisie this season

Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord applauds for the fans during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord at MAC³PARK stadion on October 8, 2023 in Zwolle, Netherlands. (Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/ Getty Images)

The Eredivisie has got off to a flying start, with games being abandoned due to crowd trouble, league giant Ajax dropping down to the relegation zone and Go Ahead Eagles rocketing up the rankings as they look to prove a point.

With the Ajax triplet of Jurrien Timber, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus departing for Premier League football, the Eredivisie has reinstated itself as a prominent league for developing young talent.

VAVEL have identified five players to watch out for in the Eredivisie this season - players who have excelled in the Netherlands, and are bound for a big move to a club in the near future.

Santiago Gimenez - Feyenoord

The obvious choice is September's Player of the Month. The Mexican forward hit the ground running in his first season in Rotterdam, scoring 23 goals in all competitions for the league winners.

At 22 years of age, Arne Slot's recruitment has prevailed, placing his trust in Gimenez to play as a lone striker alongside talented wingers such as new signing Calvin Stengs and a creative midfield including Mats Wieffer.

Having been linked to a plethora of Premier League clubs in the summer, there is no doubt that he may relocate from de Kuip imminently.

Noa Lang - PSV Eindhoven

The former Club Brugge man is back in his homeland, and back firing for the current league leaders.

The 24-year-old has provided six goal contributions in eight appearances with PSV, having joined for a club-record fee of €15 million.

With the departures of the highly-rated Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons to Liverpool and RB Leipzig respectively, Lang is the perfect replacement to become the 'talisman' for the Rood-witten.

His debut foreshadows what hopefully is the start of something prosperous for the Dutch international, scoring the decisive goal in the Johan Cruyff Shield to earn PSV their first piece of silverware this campaign.

Daan Rots - FC Twente

FC Twente's positive start to the season has been reflected in some excellent individual performances, namely academy product Daan Rots. The winger is tied top for most assists in the Eredivisie so far this season, with the Reds currently sitting in third.

The 22-year-old joined the Twente ranks in 2012 at age 11, rising through the respective stages before making his debut in 2021 against FC Emmen.

He immediately instated himself as a starter in a strong side, becoming a household name at De Grolche Veste.

Rots could be an option for Ronald Koeman despite never making an appearance for the national side, and at only 22 years of age, he could be a name to watch out for in Europe very soon.

Ernest Poku - AZ Alkmaar

The 19-year-old arguably has the highest ceiling on this list. With the ability to play in either the left winger or right winger role, Poku has already found himself a starting spot in last season's UEFA Conference League semi-finalists side.

As an established member of the Netherlands U19 side, Poku has developed as one of the biggest emerging talents in the Eredivisie. He has already started to prove his worth, contributing three assists in seven appearances for AZ.

His speed, alongside his lethal finishing, has made him one of the most difficult strikers to defend in the Dutch Youth leagues, and it is only a matter of time before he starts to make a name for himself on a larger level.

Oscar Uddenäs - Excelsior

Marinus Dijkhuizen has done a stellar job to keep Excelsior Rotterdam in the Eredivisie, with the smallest Rotterdam-based side staying clear of relegation having finished on 32 points.

Signs of his intelligent recruitment are evidenced in the signing of 21-year-old Oscar Uddenäs, who has hit the ground running for Excelsior, sitting in 5th place contrary to many critics' predictions.

The Swedish winger has the highest goals per 90 (1.94) and has scored two goals for The Kralingers Roodzwarten, raising the eyes of many of the league's biggest clubs.

Udennäs is on a three-year contract in Rotterdam, as well as playing at an international level for the Sweden U21s, but if he remains at the same level, it may come as no surprise that a top team will swoop in to acquire his services for a significant fee.